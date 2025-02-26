"Only player that stands on business", "Should leave if he wants trophies" - Fans react to Arsenal star's showing in Forest draw

Fans praised Arsenal centre-back Gabriel's showing in the Gunners' dismal 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 26). The Brazilian defender was resolute in defense to hold the high-flying Tricky Trees at bay.

Alongside William Saliba, Gabriel has formed a solid defensive partnership that has helped Arsenal compete for the Premier League title over the past few years. While the draw with Forest puts Mikel Arteta's side 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool (with a game in hand), fans were full of admiration for the 27-year-old's display.

Gabriel completed 50 of his 56 passes (89%), made seven clearances, blocked a shot, and won seven of his nine duels (78%) (stats via FotMob). Gunners supporters took to social media to lavish praise on the Brazilian defender.

On X, @livzledgee wrote:

"Gabriel the only player that stands on business."

@tianothepoet wrote:

"I feel for Gabriel. He should leave if he wants trophies."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"I've seen enough. Gabriel Magalhaes is the best CB in Europe. Hasn't even hit his prime yet, generational," @AFC_Grey wrote.

"Gabriel is the best cb in the league and it’s not even close, he’s the reason we didn’t win today," @grritzz claimed.

"Make Gabriel captain ASAP, (Martin) Odegaard has been way too poor," @0denosemare asserted.

"Great defending by Gabriel. So reliable…" @Lacazest wrote.

"I don’t care what anyone says. Gabriel has been the best defender at the club this season," @Arsenal_WPB wrote.

"Gabriel Magalhaes (and Timber) are Arsenal's beat 1v1 defenders. Whatever 1v1 duel, they deal with it cleanly. In that department, every other defender is average or a little above that," @Xhegriko wrote.

Gabriel has made 37 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season, bagging five goals and an assist and helping his side keep 13 clean sheets.

"We lacked the spark" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on 0-0 draw vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claimed that his side "lacked the spark" in the drab 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, the Spanish tactician said (via Arseblog.news):

"Yeah, we're disappointed not to get the three points obviously. We dominated the game almost from start to finish without really giving much away apart from that direct situation in the second half in the 70th minute and one or two situations when they ran after some giveaways in the final third."

"We were there, we certainly tried the spirit, the energy was unquestionable, the willingness to do it but we lacked that final ball, that spark to generate something to open them up and certainly more shots on target as well," Arteta added.

Arteta will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in Arsenal's upcoming fixture, the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie against PSV (March 4).

