"Over a three or four-year period, the Blues are a better project" - Stan Collymore says 22-year-old star should choose Chelsea over Arsenal 

Stan Collymore has urged Mykhailo Mudryk to pick Chelsea over Arsenal as his next club. The pundit believes the Blues have a better project and can fight for silverware more often than the Gunners.

Mudryk has been on Arsenal's radar for the past few months, but the Gunners have had their bids rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian side value their star player at €100 million, while Mikel Arteta's side wanted to pay half of it.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal boss Arteta urges club to splash the cash for striker as club eye Mudryk thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal boss Arteta urges club to splash the cash for striker as club eye Mudryk thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

In his CaughtOffside column, Collymore urged Mudryk to think before moving to Arsenal, while Chelsea remain interested. He wrote:

"If you believe all the reports surrounding Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk, he has a choice between moving to Arsènal and Chełsea. I know some fans will argue that considering where both clubs are at the minute, if he were to choose the Blues over the Gunners, it'll only be for the money, and that may well be true, but for me, Chełsea is still the more attractive project."

He added that a player of his caliber should be moving to Stamford Bridge and fighting for trophies consistently.

"If Boehly can sell Chełsea's future to Mudryk then that's the more alluring option. If I had the choice, I'd choose Chełsea over Arsènal and that's not me dismissing the good work Mikel Arteta and Arsènal are doing, but I just think over a three or four-year period, the Blues are the better project and the club more likely to consistently compete for silverware – so all that being considered, I wouldn't be surprised if Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge."

Arsenal vs Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk has been open about his preference to move to Arsenal. The youngster has been posting Instagram stories of watching the Gunners regularly and has been doing his best to push for the move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Deal not in final stages yet. Fee still under discussion.



Mudryk wants Arsenal as priority, never been in doubt. Arsenal board has always considered Mudryk the priority target for January, direct talks with Shakhtar took place also today — as João will join Chelsea.Deal not in final stages yet. Fee still under discussion.Mudryk wants Arsenal as priority, never been in doubt. Arsenal board has always considered Mudryk the priority target for January, direct talks with Shakhtar took place also today — as João will join Chelsea. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFCDeal not in final stages yet. Fee still under discussion.Mudryk wants Arsenal as priority, never been in doubt. https://t.co/Moo36yXnKP

However, Mikel Arteta's side have not managed to secure a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk and are now facing competition from Chelsea. The Blues are reportedly willing to match any offer made by their London rivals but want assurances that the 22-year-old is ready to join them.

