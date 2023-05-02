"Owngoal hattrick incoming", "I'm not a fan" - Arsenal fans unhappy as 31-year-old player starts for the Gunners against Chelsea

Arsenal fans are unhappy to see Jorginho named in the starting lineup for their Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday, May 2.

The Italian midfielder joined the Gunners from the Blues in the winter transfer window. Since his move to north London, Jorginho has made 11 appearances for the club but is yet to score a goal or provide an assist. He is now set to face Chelsea for the first time since leaving the club.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal for Mikel Arteta's side against the Blues. Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the back four. Jorginho starts alongside Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in the midfield. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus are the three attackers.

Arsenal fans, however, expressed their concern online after seeing Jorginho in the starting XI. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Jorginho own goal hattrick incoming."

Another claimed:

"Gotta say, I’m not a fan of the Xhaka-Jorginho midfield."

Arteta's team enter the contest as the second-placed team in the Premier League. They have 75 points from 33 games and trail league leaders Manchester City by a point, having played one game more.

The Blues, meanwhile, are 12th with 39 points from 32 games. While it's a must-win game for the Gunners, fans are not confident of their chances after seeing Jorginho in the team.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Arsenal's lineup to face Chelsea was announced:

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Kiwior at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



Three changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Kiwior at the back⚖️ Jorginho in the middle🪄 Trossard on the wingThree changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Kiwior at the back⚖️ Jorginho in the middle🪄 Trossard on the wing Three changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! https://t.co/J5tVFLhaZF

AFC Joe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 @AFC_JoeYT Gotta say, I’m not a fan of the Xhaka-Jorginho midfield Gotta say, I’m not a fan of the Xhaka-Jorginho midfield

jason.✰ @sekcjason

ofc they had to start jorginho ☠️



🧱 Kiwior at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



jason.✰ @sekcjason

ofc they had to start jorginho ☠️

'Bold and Brave' @oluwap42uk Jorginho starting is unnecessary risk. If you are looking for an indicator we have given up, that's it IMO. Except if there's an injury Jorginho starting is unnecessary risk. If you are looking for an indicator we have given up, that's it IMO. Except if there's an injury

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on the team's form leading to the Chelsea clash

Arsenal are in a difficult phase of their season. The Gunners are winless in their last four matches, amassing only three points. They enter the contest against Chelsea in a tough run of form.

Skipper Martin Odegaard shared his take on the situation. The Norwegian attacking midfielder wrote on his program notes for the Premier League home clash against Chelsea (via the Gunners' website):

"Lately we have not playing the way we want to and the way we have been doing the whole season. I think now we need to have a kind of reset, and get back to being ourselves, and make sure we are playing our own part."

The Gunners led the league table for the majority of the campaign. They, at one point, looked destined to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. However, they now need Manchester City to drop points and win their own games to win the title.

