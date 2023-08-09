"Pathetic club, even worse fans", "Playing mind games" - Fans react angrily as PSG tear down Kylian Mbappe poster from Parc des Princes

A section of fans have reacted angrily on Twitter after a video showed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking down Kylian Mbappe's poster from the Parc des Princes.

A video posted by El Golazo de Gol showed a glimpse into the club's official store, which did not have a single Mbappe jersey on sale. It also showcased his poster being taken off the face of their home stadium.

Mbappe is at war with the defending Ligue 1 giants after he made it clear that he won't extend his contract beyond 2024. Real Madrid have emerged as the likeliest destination for the player, who is PSG's record goalscorer with 212 goals in 260 games.

PSG have placed a €200 million price tag on Mbappe, but they fear losing him on a free transfer next year. The striker has been training with the 'loft squad' and is reportedly set to be dropped from their squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on 12 August.

The video was not well received by football fans, with one tweeting:

"PSG is a pathetic club and even worst fans ... Real offered 200M for Mbappe, they didnt let him go, they gave him a lot of money and a contract and now they dont want to honor that contract because he will not sign a new one ... pathetic."

Another fan was still optimistic about Mbappe's chances of staying in Paris:

"He's staying. PSG are just playing mind games"

Others added:

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé shirts are not purchasable at PSG stores in Paris today & his likeness is being removed from the outside walls of the Parc des Princes, per @Gol. pic.twitter.com/DGFCvXxYVW

Creed fan @lstrmndnc @EiFSoccer And sell Messi's jersey when he doesn't even play for them anymore?

Сарказам @dancer_ot @EiFSoccer PSG is a pathetic club and even worst fans ... Real offered 200M for Mbappe, they didnt let him go, they gave him a lot of money and a contract and now they dont want to honor that contract because he will not sign a new one ... pathetic

Ashish @RMadridEngineer PSG periodically changes these posters at the start of every season, but keep an eye on what’s the new poster. If there’s no Mbappe on facade, HERE WE GO! pic.twitter.com/IPZowKluNr

Abena_Lincoln💙❤️🐝 @Lincoln1133 @a_derll He's staying

PSG are just playing mind games

Headlines today @ksrkisamir PSG turn the heat up on Kylian Mbappe as poster of star striker is removed from Parc des Princes & club shops in Paris stop selling shirts with his name on pic.twitter.com/r98b4v8U9M

Now, he’s getting treated like this after doing literally NOTHING wrong? Insane. This club treats their players so terribly. Mbappé has given PSG 6 fantastic seasons. 212 goals in 260 games, several titles, and came very, very close to winning the CL.Now, he’s getting treated like this after doing literally NOTHING wrong? Insane. This club treats their players so terribly. twitter.com/gffn/status/16…

Hanzo. eth @ovo_manuel @GFFN @Gol Funny how Mbappe is being treated like a war criminal for all but wanting a change

Lmqo @Lmqo12 @GFFN @Gol PSG is such a joke

It remains to be seen if the new poster — if any — at the Parc des Princes features Mbappe's image.

Stubborn Kylian Mbappe to reject any offers from PSG - Reports

Journalist Julien Laurens (h/t @theMadridZone) has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is stubborn when it comes to his desire to leave PSG.

The Frenchman will supposedly reject any offer from the capital-based club no matter how much money he's offered. His mind, as per the journalist, is set on leaving the club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the former AS Monaco forward recently rejected an offer from PSG, which would have entered a guaranteed exit clause in 2024. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will cough up the cash to sign him this summer or wait to bring him in on a free transfer next year.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a long-term Karim Benzema replacement after the French superstar's move to Al-Ittihad. Mbappe is reportedly club president Florentino Perez's priority transfer target.