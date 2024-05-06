"Pathetic" "Ridiculously petty" - Liverpool fans turn on attacker as he deletes all club-related posts on Instagram due to criticism

Liverpool fans have turned on Darwin Nunez, as the Reds' forward deleted every recent Instagram post related to his time at Anfield. His recent performances have seen him struggle to meet expectations at Merseyside, and following criticisms from fans, he has retaliated by deleting posts on social media.

Nunez moved to Liverpool for reportedly a massive £85 million back in 2022 and it was believed that he would become the star striker in the squad. However, the last two years have seen him rack up only 33 goals in 94 games for the Reds.

While these might seem like big numbers, the stats show that Darwin Nunez has missed quite a few big chances and should be scoring many more goals at Anfield. He has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, grossly underperforming his xG of 16.31, which would put him much higher on the goalscorer's list.

His missed chances could also have kept the Merseyside giants well in the title race, as they have struggled to win games recently. There are now rumors that he might well leave the club, following his inability to find the target on a more consistent basis.

The pressures and criticism from fans seem to have gotten to the player, as he deleted Liverpool-related posts from Instagram.

Will Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool at the end of the season?

There are no guarantees that Darwin Nunez would be willing to stay at Anfield, following his decision to remove all images of Liverpool from his social media account. However, nothing is certain, especially with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season.

The striker may yet find new form under Arne Slot, who is set to become the next face at the dugout on Merseyside, but the Feyenoord manager could well accept a move for him. Fans will be hoping to see what comes out of this ongoing situation with Darwin Nunez, who may not play another game for Liverpool unless he can set aside differences with fans.