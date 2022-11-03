Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Liverpool, and other Premier League GW 15 fixtures

The Premier League features some big clashes this weekend, and we're only a week away from a World Cup break. Each team has only two games before the international break, and there's set to be a lot of exciting action coming our way.

The schedule has been quite difficult for the players. If you get injured now, you're out of the World Cup. If the World Cup was in the summer and you got injured at the end of the season, you'd have a month to recover.

We've already seen it with Reece James this season. If England had to have a chance of winning the World Cup, Reece James should've been in the squad. Heung-Min Son is South Korea's main man. I really do feel for the players. The World Cup is where you're full of confidence - you're playing unbelievable football and you're at the top of your game.

Before they join their national teams, however, the players will have to make sure they step up to the plate for their clubs this month. Here are my predictions for this weekend's Premier League games.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest were great against Liverpool, but they were given a reality check by Arsenal. That's going to be their season - I don't think they're going to start winning four matches on the trot. They've got to take the rough with the smooth. If their players can cope with that, they might be all right.

Brentford are struggling at the moment, and they can't seem to win a game. They played well against Chelsea but didn't win, and they were out of the game from the start against Aston Villa. With the timing of this match and the way Brentford are playing, Forest have got to try and win.

Nottingham Forest have every chance to win this game. There were no expectations against Liverpool, and this match will be different. I think this game will end in a draw, and that doesn't really help either team.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Which Brighton are going to turn up this weekend? They're a bag of rebels - unbelievable on their day, but they can go four games without scoring a goal. If they play anywhere near how they did against Manchester City, they'll win this game.

Wolves have several issues to address at the moment. They let you play your football. Brighton played well at Liverpool at Man City, but my only worry is that they don't play as well against the lesser teams. I'm going to go with a Brighton victory this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Fulham

This is a game where Fulham can have a swing. They're flying in the Premier League, and they don't have to worry about the league table. They're already halfway to safety, and they can have a go this weekend.

The advantage Manchester City have is their squad depth. They don't have to play in top gear to win this match. Their players might hold themselves back ahead of the World Cup, but City should be all right.

I think this is a nice game for Manchester City because Fulham will open the game up. I don't think they'll sit back and defend, and Pep Guardiola will love that. Fulham will score if they have a go, but Manchester City should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Leeds United vs Bournemouth

Leeds United's victory against Liverpool - what a result! No one - not even the Leeds manager - would've seen that coming. If they go back-to-back and win this match, they can kick on from there.

Bournemouth have lost three games on the trot in the Premier League. They're on a slippery slope, and they'll start sliding if they lose this match as well. Bournemouth were 2-0 up against Tottenham but threw it away in the end. That was a bad result, and they're a bag of nerves at the moment.

This is a big game for both teams. There will be a lot of goals in this match, because both teams will have to give it a go. This is a winnable match for both teams, but I think Leeds have the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-2 Bournemouth

Everton vs Leicester City

What version of Leicester are we going to get? This is the problem with the teams at the bottom - they're there for one reason only. You don't know what you're going to get with them. Leicester scored four goals against Wolves, but they weren't able to trouble Manchester City.

I think James Maddison can still make it to the World Cup. I would take him - one hundred percent. The other nations haven't played against him much and won't know much about him. He has an X-factor about him and deserves to be in the squad.

Everton are playing like you'd expect an Everton team to play - they're working hard, and they're closing teams down very well. They're decent at home and they were really good against Palace the other week. I'm backing Everton to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Leicester City

Chelsea vs Arsenal

This is a massive game for both teams, for different reasons. If Arsenal win, they will go 13 points clear of Chelsea. Let's be realistic now - Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea aren't talking about winning the Premier League title. The title race is over for them, and they're looking for a top-four finish.

If Arsenal win this game, they'd have to lose five football matches for Chelsea to catch them, and that's if Chelsea don't lose themselves. This is a big game for Arsenal, and they'll need to avoid defeat. They need to make sure they're not flat-track bullies. If Arsenal don't lose this match, you'd expect them to be in the running for the Premier League title for a long time.

I'm not sure who's going to play for Chelsea this week. We all know what Arsenal team is going to play, and that's why they're at the top of the Premier League table. They're playing the same team every week, and it's working a treat - fair play to Arteta.

Arsenal need a big squad and it does look like they'll go deep into multiple competitions. They're at the top of the Premier League table, and they're doing well in the Europa League. Arsenal need to keep players like Kieran Tierney in their squad.

Arsenal need a big squad and it does look like they'll go deep into multiple competitions. They're at the top of the Premier League table, and they're doing well in the Europa League. Arsenal need to keep players like Kieran Tierney in their squad.

Raheem Sterling is not a wing-back. It's a really hard position to play in, and you can't just put anybody there. Graham Potter got it horribly wrong last week. Great wing-backs don't get the credit they deserve - they take one full side of the pitch and they've got to go up and down. Raheem Sterling is as much of a wing-back as I am a goalkeeper.

Arsenal are flying in the Premier League at the moment, and they don't need the World Cup rest. They're on a roll and they were outstanding against Forest. I think this match will end in a draw, and that'll be a good result for Arsenal.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Manchester United are a much better team now, and I'm very impressed with what Erik ten Hag has done so far. They used to lose Premier League games like the one they had against West Ham - now they're riding their luck and winning them.

Marcus Rashford is a shoo-in to play up front, and he will be included in the World Cup squad. I don't think Jadon Sancho will go to the World Cup, however, and I'd be quite shocked if they picked him ahead of the likes of Maddison, Grealish, Saka, and Sterling. You can't afford to have too many wingers in your squad.

Aston Villa scored four goals past Brentford the other day and went on to lose to Newcastle by the same margin the week after. If they lose this game as well, they're not far away from what they were doing under Steven Gerrard. They have hard games up ahead, and I wouldn't be surprised if they find themselves in the relegation zone on New Year's Day.

Manchester United have now played eight games without a defeat. They've played against Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle in the Premier League during this period and they've been very good. They're on a roll now and I'd be shocked if they dropped points this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Newcastle have a long way to go to secure their top-four finish. Their players are playing out of their skins at the moment, and I'm not sure how long that can go on. They're riding at the moment and if they win their next two matches, they could give themselves a solid chance.

They need to decide whether they need to invest in their squad in the January transfer window. If they beat Chelsea next week, I think Newcastle will buy a few players and go after that top-four spot.

Newcastle are playing really well at the moment. They've gone eight Premier League games without a single defeat, and their 2-1 loss to Liverpool was due to a late goal. I don't see anything but a Newcastle victory this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

I don't think Crystal Palace are going to win an away game in the Premier League. They keep putting the same team out, and they won't win away from home. They've got too many individuals. At home, it's perfect, and they'd give anybody in the Premier League a game. Away from home, I just don't see it.

I'm backing West Ham all day long this weekend - it's an absolute certainty. They were unlucky at Old Trafford last week, and they should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

This is a huge game. I expect Man City to win their Premier League game this weekend, and that would mean that Liverpool would be 16 points behind City before they start their game. If all the other big teams win their matches, they'd be 10 points behind fifth place this week. They've got to try and get into the top four.

Liverpool have defeated Napoli, Ajax, and Manchester City, but have lost to Leeds and Nottingham Forest. Had they won both those games, they would've been in sixth place. It's extraordinary, and Jurgen Klopp must be pulling his hair out. Every week that goes by, the gap between Liverpool and the top four gets bigger. They can't afford to lose this game.

People do say that there's a lot of time left in the season, but that isn't really the case. If they had won their Premier League matches against Leeds and Forest, a draw here would've been fine. Now, they're in a sticky situation. It's nearly impossible to chase five teams down when you're 10 points behind them. You might catch up to one or two, but you won't catch up to all of them.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - For the first time in his Liverpool career, Virgil van Dijk has ended on the losing side in a Premier League home game, having been unbeaten in his first 70 at Anfield for the Reds before today (W59 D11). Concluded. 1 - For the first time in his Liverpool career, Virgil van Dijk has ended on the losing side in a Premier League home game, having been unbeaten in his first 70 at Anfield for the Reds before today (W59 D11). Concluded. https://t.co/Uo8W1XTx2M

When Mohamed Salah plays on the wing and Roberto Firmino plays, he brings the centre-back with him. It leaves Salah with space to run inside. When Darwin Nunez plays, he's the focal point, and there's nowhere for Salah to run except down the wing. You can't score goals from there, and that's been his problem this season.

Everybody's been highlighting Fabinho on this run. He's been out of the team and injured as well, and I still think he's a good player. He's not the only player in their midfield. Liverpool's midfield trio has been the bedrock of their success, and it's just not clicking at the moment.

With Son, Kulusevski, and Richarlison injured, Harry Kane will be isolated up front. I've watched Tottenham a lot this season, and I don't think Kane can do it on his own. Liverpool like their Premier League away games against Tottenham, and they will back themselves to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

