"People forget he’s only 24" - Arsenal legend David Seaman commends 'phenomenal' Gunners star for amazing season with the London club

Arsenal legend David Seaman recently showered praise on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman has established himself as an undisputed starter between the sticks for the Gunners. Ramsdale has made 65 appearances for the Gunners since joining the club from Sheffield United in 2021. He has played 28 matches for Mikel Arteta's team this season and has kept 12 clean sheets.

There's no denying that Ramsdale is one of the most crucial players for the Premier League leaders. Seaman recently hailed the England international, telling PA (via Metro):

"People forget he’s only 24, So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 – what he’s doing now at 24 is just phenomenal. He’s making big saves all the time. There was one on Saturday at 1-0 that was world class."

With his team down by a scoreline of 1-0 against Bournemouth on March 4, Ramsdale made a spectacular save from close range. While Arsenal eventually went 2-0 down, they made an incredible comeback to win 3-2.

Seaman further added on the goalkeeper:

"It wasn’t like a flying save or anything like that but it was a really technical piece of goalkeeping, which he did brilliantly, and he’s been doing that all season. There’s a confidence building in him and it is a calm confidence, because as a goalkeeper, you can’t be like flying here, there and everywhere and ranting and raving – although Peter Schmeichel made a good career doing that!"

The Gunners are currently sitting atop the Premier League table with 63 points from 26 matches. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arteta's side will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP in Portugal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Ramsdale might not be between the sticks for that match as Arteta has used Matt Turner in the competition.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on getting his team's focus back

Arsenal earned an enthralling 3-2 win over Bournemouth last weekend. Mikel Arteta was quizzed after the match about how he wants to get the team's focus back.

The Spaniard responded (via the Gunners' official website):

"First, let’s enjoy tonight please. I told everybody to have some fun. When you go through moments like this, you have to enjoy it because there aren’t a lot in football. Tomorrow we’ll go back to work."

Arsenal registered a comeback win against Bournemouth. Reiss Nelson scored the winner in the 97th minute after Thomas Partey and Ben White restored parity for the hosts.

