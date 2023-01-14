“People who make the rules don’t understand the game” – Chelsea legend slams decision on Fernandes’ goal during Manchester United derby win

Chelsea legend Petr Cech slammed officials for allowing Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' goal in the Manchester derby on Saturday (January 14) to stand.

Fernandes scored the equaliser in the 78th minute after Jack Grealish had given Pep Guardiola's side the lead at the hour mark in the Premier League game. The goal, though, was controversial. Casemiro had played a through ball, which Marcus Rashford attempted to meet, but the latter was in an offside position when the pass was played.

Fernandes popped up on the edge of the box to slot past Ederson before Rashford had taken a touch. The goal stood despite being initially ruled offside. The decision caused wide outrage. Cech, who has played for Chelsea and Arsenal, lambasted officials for allowing the goal to stand:

"The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game."

Bruno Fernandes also shared his take on the goal. The Manchester United midfielder explained after the game why it stood. He said (via 90min):

"I think because I was facing the goal, Marcus thought I was in a better position; I didn't know if any of us were offside or not, but it didn't make a difference because no one was close to him, so the team (Man City) has to defend. The only one close was one close to me."

City manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, told BT Sport after the game (via Daily Mail):

"Well, Rashford is off-side; Bruno Fernandes is not. Whether Rashford intervened and distracted our keeper and our central defenders, I don't know. The rule is the rule. Marcus Rashford is offside. Bruno Fernandes is not. Rashford distracted our keeper and central defenders. It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums."

With the win, United moved to within a point of second-placed City (39) after 18 games.

Manchester United moving into title contention

Erik ten Hag's side are on a roll.

Manchester United were the bottom-placed team in the Premier League after two games. Erik ten Hag's team, though, have had a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

They are now third in the points table with 38 points, one point adrift of City and six behind league leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

United will next travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday (January 18) in the Premier League.

