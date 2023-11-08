"People's champ," "What a fantastic crossover" - Fans react as WWE wrestler mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration in Crown Jewel event

Fans online have reacted ecstatically to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration during the 'Crown Jewel' event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE's Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, took place at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, November 4. In the event, McIntyre locked horns with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

After almost 20 minutes of nip and tuck, McIntyre lost the match via pinfall. However, one major highlight during his match was witnessed when he performed Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration.

As the video clip of the WWE superstar hitting the Portuguese icon's celebration surfaced, fans quickly came up with praise for the former Real Madrid legend.

A few fans lauded Ronaldo for his influence in the world of sports while some outright called the Al-Nassr forward 'The People's Champion'. This is a moniker used in the WWE for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"What a fantastic crossover," one fan wrote.

"The peoples champ," another user commented.

In January this year, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Manchester United, which is a club based in Riyadh.

Former Portugal boss reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't talked to him since the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't spoken to him since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Santos has claimed that the former Real Madrid star misunderstood his intentions when he dropped him from the starting XI.

Santos also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is like a son to him and he'll always be present for the Portuguese superstar. He also insisted that the legendary forward is the best player in the world. However, he was going through a difficult phase in the last six months of 2022, when the World Cup took place. Santos said (via Globo):

"We haven't spoken since I came from Qatar. On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain that he wasn't going to play and why he wasn't playing, he misunderstood. From my side, the relationship is the same, and he continues to be like a son to me. The day the phone rings, he knows I'm always here.

"He is the best in the world. But he had a moment in his career that was very difficult. In the second half of 2022, he has six months that are terrible. That moment really affected him. He had no rhythm. It was a strategic issue."

Portugal were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco (1-0). In December, Fernando Santos was dismissed as the coach of the Portugal football team.

In January, he was hired by the Poland team as their new head coach. On the other side, Roberto Martínez was given the responsibility to guide Seleção das Quinas as their new manager.