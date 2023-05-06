"Pep is finally seeing the lights", "Who is playing where?" - Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City fans confused with lineup against Leeds United

Fans on Twitter have been left baffled by the Manchester City lineup Pep Guardiola has named for the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

Guardiola has made seven changes to the team that earned a 3-0 win against West Ham United on May 3. Ederson has replaced Ortega Moreno between the sticks. Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake are the four defenders. Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, and Kevin De Bruyne start in the midfield, while Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland start in the attack alongside Phil Foden.

While fans are happy with the fact that Alvarez is starting up front, they are scratching their heads in regard to the formation of the back four.

One fan wrote on Twitter about Alvarez's inclusion in the starting XI:

"ALVAREZ STARING PEP IS FINALLY SEEING THE LIGHTS WITH HIM."

Another was unable to understand the proper positioning of the players as he wrote:

"*Me trying to work out who's playing where."

City will have the chance to open up a four-point lead over Arsenal atop the table with a win against Leeds.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Pep Guardiola named the Manchester City side to take on Leeds United:

Manchester City @ManCity TEAM NEWS



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips' future

Since his summer move, Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City and has made only 17 appearances for the club so far. There have been doubts about Phillips' fitness at times as well.

He has been linked with a move away from the Etihad and Pep Guardiola recently claimed that Phillips needs to earn his confidence. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Leeds, the Manchester City boss said (via BBC):

"Players have to earn my confidence - all of them, not just Kalvin. It depends on the players. At the end we're here, I try to be honest with the questions and my feelings."

Phillips is on the bench for the Premier League showdown against Leeds United. Whether the 27-year-old star makes an appearance off the bench remains to be seen.

