Pep Guardiola addresses claims that Barcelona are interested in signing Joao Cancelo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that Barcelona are yet to make an offer for right-back Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo's future at the Etihad is in doubt after falling out of favor with Guardiola. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich but has failed to secure a permanent move.

Reports claim that Barcelona are weighing up a €40 million offer for the 29-year-old. However, Guardiola has insisted that the Blaugrana are yet to make their move for the Portuguese international. He said (via barcacentre):

"We haven't received any offers from Barcelona for Cancelo."

Cancelo was a key player for Guardiola for several years at City. He made 154 appearances, winning the Premier League title thrice. However, this past season saw him fall down the pecking order at the Etihad. There were claims that he had a falling out with his manager which led to his loan move to Bayern.

The Bundesliga champions have opted not to trigger the €70 million buy option in his deal. However, the right-back is seemingly available for transfer and Barca are keeping tabs.

Cancelo made 21 appearances across competitions at the Allianz Arena, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He won the Bundesliga title with Thomas Tuchel's side and boasts plenty of experience.

The Blaugrana are searching for a new right-back. Barca boss Xavi used versatile midfielder Sergio Roberto and central defender Jules Kounde in the role this past season. However, the latter has informed the Spaniard that he doesn't enjoy playing in the position.

Guardiola cracks joke regarding Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Aguero and Guardiola joked after the Champions League final.

Lionel Messi has decided to join MLS side Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires at the end of this month. The iconic forward will head to Florida and will have a familiar face to help him settle in.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero currently resides in Miami and the pair hold a strong friendship after playing together for Argentina. The former City and Barcelona striker bumped into Guardiola during the Cityzens' Champions League final triumph.

AS reports that the City boss jokingly asked Aguero:

“Are you taking everyone to Miami?”

He added:

“Messi’s already there!"

Aguero responded:

"Yeah, well, I’m collecting them up...”

Messi was mooted for a return to Barcelona where he previously played under Guardiola. He made 219 appearances under the Spanish coach, scoring 211 goals and providing 94 assists.

The legendary forward leaves Europe as a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He is also a four-time Champions League winner, 10-time La Liga champion, and two-time Ligue 1 champion.

