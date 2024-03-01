Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City superstar is set to miss derby against Manchester United after picking up injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish will miss their clash against Manchester United on Sunday, March 3.

The Cityzens will host their city rivals at the Etihad in the Premier League in the Manchester derby. They will be without Grealish, though, who suffered an injury in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Luton Town in midweek. He was subbed off in the 38th minute of City's emphatic 6-2 win.

In a press conference ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Guardiola confirmed that Grealish has suffered a hamstring injury. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Jack Grealish will not be fit for this weekend. He’s out. When he will come back, I don't know."

When asked if the winger will be fit in time for England's upcoming games during the March international break, Guardiola said:

“No. I need to speak with [England boss] Gareth [Southgate], I think he will not be fit.

“He has to recover well. He has had a setback, he has to recover well so we can use him as much as possible.”

Grealish understandably looked dejected after he was subbed off in Manchester City's win over Luton. When asked about the game, Guardiola answered:

“Yes, he doesn’t have an alternative. Setbacks in life are always there, it’s how you overcome them.”

Grealish has struggled this season by his standards, registering just three goals and two assists in 27 games for Manchester City across competitions.

Pep Guardiola on their tight schedule ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City faced Bournemouth away in their last Premier League game on Saturday, February 24 before facing Luton Town away three days later. They will now face Manchester United with a four-day gap.

When asked if his players are tired, Guardiola responded (via mancity.com):

“Tuesday to Sunday is enough - it’s a dream. We recovered well.

“The problem is Saturday to Tuesday with trips, there is less recovery time. The players were extraordinary against Luton. Two days off, rest, don’t see each other then two days to prepare for the game against United.”

Manchester United faced Fulham at home on Saturday as well but then face Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup on Wednesday. They have had a day less to prepare for the derby than City.

