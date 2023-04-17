Pep Guardiola makes incredible Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane bust-up claim ahead of Bayern Munich vs Man City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reckons the spat between Bayern Munich forwards Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane is going to spur the Bundesliga giants ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 19).

The Sky Blues dealt the Bundesliga giants a hammering at the Etihad by running out 3-0 victors in the first leg, courtesy of goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

However, what made more headlines after the game was the scuffle between Bayern stars Mane and Sane, with the Senegalese allegedly punching the former City man in the face. Reports that emerged later revealed that Sane was left with a bloodied lip and that their teammates had to jump in and pull Mane back.

The Bavarians took disciplinary action against the 31-year-old by suspending him from their league clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday while also imposing a fine of €300,000.

Although such incidents have the potential to cause rifts in a dressing room, Guardiola feels it might rather galvanise the squad to perform better. Speaking ahead of their Munich clash, the Spaniard said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Absolutely, sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together, I am pretty sure of that. It's not a weak point; it will be a strong point against us. I know this club perfectly. I can imagine the situation against City; we play there, the players will do their best. Bayern will do their best on Wednesday, but I am pretty sure what happened there."

Adding that City would have treated the game 'as a final' if they had witnessed unrest between two of their own players, Guardiola said:

“If it was the opposite and we had lost 3-0 and didn't win today and there was some conflict, the team would say it is a final for us, and we know exactly what we have to do and we will do it.”

Bayern Munich host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Manchester City have one foot in Champions League semis

Manchester City will enter the Allianz Arena on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-0 advantage from the first leg, as Bayern Munich have a mountain to climb.

Although the Bundesliga champions boast a terrific record at home, such a massive deficit seems next to impossible to overturn for even a side of their calibre.

Firstly, their own form hasn't been fully convincing - Thomas Tuchel's side are winless in their last two home games, while City just look unstoppable right now and have one foot in the semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes