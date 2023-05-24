Pep Guardiola reveals stance on future if Manchester City are found guilty of alleged 115 financial breaches

Pep Guardiola has stated that both he and Manchester City want the financial breach charges against the club resolved 'as soon as possible'.

After looking into Manchester City's accounts for four years, the Premier League, on February 6, charged the club for 115 instances of rule breaches, predominantly concerning the club's finances.

The Cityzens were accused of repeatedly breaching the league rules between 2009 and 2018, a period that directly follows the 2008 takeover of the club led by Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Man City were also accused of misleading regulators about their revenue, while discrepancies were also found in how much they paid former manager Roberto Mancini and various players — among other issues.

Guardiola is hoping for a swift resolution to everything to put the matter out of everyone's minds. He said (via Goal):

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible. Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it."

He added:

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow. Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts. Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

Regardless of whether the case gets resolved or not, Guardiola also promised to remain at the club next season, saying:

"I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us. Don't worry, we will be there."

Considering the magnitude of the charges levied against Man City, it has been previously rumored that the case could take years, and not months, to reach its conclusion.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to win Champions League “to be one of the greatest teams in Europe”

Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City will need to win the UEFA Champions League if they are to be considered one of the best teams in Europe.

Guardiola has led the Cityzens to the 2022-23 Premier League title, their third title in as many seasons and their fifth in the last six years. Speaking after title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, the Catalan coach opined:

“To be one of the greatest teams in Europe you have to win the Champions League otherwise maybe people will say it’s not complete.”

Having lost to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, the Sky Blues have a chance to make amends when they face Inter Milan in the same stage on June 10.

