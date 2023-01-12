"Pep’s worst signing," "Another fraud" - Manchester City summer signing gets ripped apart for his disaster class against Southampton

Manchester City fans have slammed Kalvin Phillips after their 2-0 loss against Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on January 11.

The former Leeds United midfielder failed to impress in what was his first start of the season. He won eight of his 11 duels, lost possession five times, and made two clearances, one interception, and three tackles.

He was rather unimpressive on the evening as Southampton's Romeo Lavia, a Manchester City academy graduate, did well against the Englishman. Phillips was eventually replaced in the 63rd minute by first-choice holding midfielder Rodri, with Pep Guardiola's team chasing the game.

The Cityzens' fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations at Phillips' performance against Southampton. One of them tweeted:

"Kalvin Phillips has been City’s and Pep’s worst signing in the last few markets."

Eric @egomatic209 Kalvin Phillips has been City’s and Pep’s worst signing in the last few markets. Kalvin Phillips has been City’s and Pep’s worst signing in the last few markets.

Another wrote:

"Kalvin Phillips is another fraud we aren’t talking about"

‘Iyawo Bruno’ ⚽️👨‍🍳 @ayo_olah Kalvin Phillips is another fraud we aren’t talking about Kalvin Phillips is another fraud we aren’t talking about 😂

Here are some more reactions:

~ @Garvin_play Kalvin Phillips should try to find another club soon, especially after yesterday's disaster class Kalvin Phillips should try to find another club soon, especially after yesterday's disaster class

Hlalitwa @Hlalitwa101 @ManCity

Players like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish should just be sold,They both put in horrible performances last night🤦‍♂️They overhyped and contribute nothing to our team,They just delaying progress.

@SkySportsNews

@SkySportsPL

@premierleague

#SOUMNC

#ManCity Players like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish should just be sold,They both put in horrible performances last night🤦‍♂️They overhyped and contribute nothing to our team,They just delaying progress. @ManCityPlayers like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish should just be sold,They both put in horrible performances last night🤦‍♂️They overhyped and contribute nothing to our team,They just delaying progress. @SkySportsNews@SkySportsPL@premierleague #SOUMNC#ManCity https://t.co/O3MfF1yb6f

swspix204 @swspix204

Maybe we must look for replacement.... @City_Xtra We sold academy graduate Roméo Lavia to Southampton only for him to completely boss our £50mil Kalvin Phillips I’m tiredMaybe we must look for replacement.... @City_Xtra We sold academy graduate Roméo Lavia to Southampton only for him to completely boss our £50mil Kalvin Phillips I’m tired 😭😭 Maybe we must look for replacement....

~ @OnlyHemedV3 Did City pay £50m for Kalvin Phillips, because if so then top 6 fans have been targeting the wrong players to make fun of so far. Did City pay £50m for Kalvin Phillips, because if so then top 6 fans have been targeting the wrong players to make fun of so far.

Natalia @NataIia_x Kalvin Phillips stocks are at an all time low Kalvin Phillips stocks are at an all time low😕

Saintsfc Northam Army 🔴⚪️ @europasaintsfc Kalvin Phillips isn’t getting a game in this side again after tonight



Pep knows he a fraud now. Over hyped by media and Southgate Kalvin Phillips isn’t getting a game in this side again after tonight Pep knows he a fraud now. Over hyped by media and Southgate

Manchester City signed Phillips from Leeds United last summer for an initial fee of £42 million. The England international has struggled with injuries and has made just seven appearances across competitions this season.

He was a key figure for Leeds before joining the Cityzens, playing 234 games and contributing 14 goals and 14 assists for the Whites.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips

Ahead of the Southampton clash, Pep Guardiola spoke about Kalvin Phillips' progress at Manchester City and his injury struggles. He said (via BBC):

"He's always ready. Of course I think (it takes) a little bit of time for some aspects but he's ready and we are delighted about that. I think he's an intelligent player - normally holding midfielders are so clever and intelligent - and has an incredible work ethic in the training sessions."

Guardiola pointed out that Phillips trained under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds and he has no doubts about his work ethic and ability. He said:

"He was educated at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, with Jesse Marsch (as well) but especially Marcelo, the fact of the commitment every training session, every game. So I don't have doubts about that - but of course there are patterns and movements, things that need time and games and games."

He added:

"He arrived this season and unfortunately was injured, which meant he could not be there, but that's why step by step he will get it."

Manchester City have now been eliminated from the Carabao Cup two years in a row after winning it for four consecutive seasons. They are, however, still alive in the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League.

City will now shift their focus to facing rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Saturday, January 14.

Poll : 0 votes