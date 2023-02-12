Manchester City fans on Twitter are fuming with Julian Alvarez being benched for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad on February 12.

Ederson starts in goal for Pep Guardiola's team with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and Aymeric Laporte in defense. Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Ilkay Gundogan are in midfield. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are in attack along with Erling Haaland.

Alvarez could only make it to the bench for the home clash and fans are furious about that fact. They claimed the Argentine should have started ahead of Grealish. Some fans even claimed that Guardiola is wasting the striker's potential. One fan opined that Villa already have the advantage due to Alvarez's absence.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's lineup to face Aston Villa was announced:

One fan opined that Villa already have the advantage due to Alvarez's absence.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the charges against his team

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Premier League has charged Manchester City over 100 alleged breaches of the financial fair play rules. The club are in danger of facing punishment if the charges are proven. There have been claims of City being stripped of their Premier League titles if they are indeed found guilty.

Manager Pep Guardiola, however, has claimed that the winning moments belong to no one but his current club.

He said (via The Guardian):

“Those moments belong to us. They absolutely belong to us, regardless of the sentence they belong to us. The goal from Sergio Agüero [in 2012], when Balotelli slipped. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but that moment belongs to us."

He further added:

“The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide … but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second.”

The Spanish tactician further added that despite the recent allegations, he is proud of the team's owners. He said:

“What I can say is I am proud of my owners, of my chairman, and the relationship we have had, this time together, I have relied on them [and what they told me] a lot in the past, now you can’t imagine."

Manchester City could face a fine, points deduction or even expulsion if they are found guilty after an independent investigation.

