Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat has questioned the seriousness of Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in signing Mohammed Kudus. Kudus has been repeatedly linked with a move to both London clubs this summer.

It was recently reported by The Independent that the Blues lead the race to sign the Ghana attacker, though Fichajes have stated that the player prefers to join the Gunners.

Speaking to Ajax Life, Mislintat has admitted that while Ajax have been contacted by many clubs regarding Kudus, they are still awaiting a concrete offer for the player.

‘‘There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks,’’ he said (via Metro).

Kudus has been a key player for Ajax since joining the Eredivisie giants from Nordsjælland for €9 million in 2020. To date, the versatile player has scored 23 goals and produced 11 assists in 84 games across all competitions.

‘‘As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee goes up’’ - Sven Mislintat warns Chelsea and Arsenal in their Mohammed Kudus pursuit

Having already sold Jurrien Timber this summer, Ajax could yet lose both Mohammed Kudus and West Ham target Edson Alvarez before the 2023-24 season.

While Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat is open to sanctioning the sale of both players, he warned Chelsea and Arsenal, among other clubs, that Ajax will ask for a higher fee for their players as the transfer deadline approaches.

‘‘There is no fixed deadline, but there are agreements we must have to get replacements if we have not already done so proactively. Their stay or sale also depends on what we will do next. The best thing for is if Kudus and Alvarez stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both,’’ he said.

‘‘It is important for us that the relationship with the players remains good. This can be done by being transparent and applying good principles. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee, for example, goes up,’’ he added.

Besides Chelsea and Arsenal, Kudus has also been linked with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Manchester United are also said to be interested in acquiring his services, where the Ghana international would reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.