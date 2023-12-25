"Physically he costs you" - Barcelona star Fermin Lopez names Real Madrid star as his 'most difficult rival'

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has named Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as his 'most difficult rival.'

Lopez, who has also played for the youth teams of La Blaugrana, has been getting chances in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga under Xavi Hernandez since September. The La Masia academy product came under the limelight after he scored against Real Madrid in a pre-season game at the AT&T Stadium in the USA.

This season, the young midfielder has made 17 appearances for Barcelona across different competitions, which also includes their fixture against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in October.

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan gave his side an early lead by scoring in the sixth minute. However, Jude Bellingham's second-half brace guided Los Blancos towards a 2-1 victory in the El Clasico.

Fermin Lopez has already faced Aurelien Tchouameni a couple of times. During a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard stated that the 'most difficult rival' he faced was the Frenchman.

He said:

"Most difficult rival? Aurelien Tchouaméni. Physically he costs you."

Currently fourth in La Liga with 38 points from 18 matches, Xavi Hernandez's side will visit Gran Canaria Stadium to face Las Palmas in their next fixture on January 5.

Barcelona defender is reportedly not set to leave despite Bayern Munich's interest

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is not interested in leaving Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. Earlier, a few reports revealed that Bayern Munich were interested in completing the signing of the young central defender in January.

Moreover, it was also said that Araujo was Thomas Tuchel's top priority for the upcoming transfer window. The German manager wanted to sign a versatile defender who could play at different positions, such as right and left back too.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich reportedly spoke to the Uruguayan defender. However, Araujo affirmed that he wants to stay in Spain and play for Barcelona as La Blaugrana considers him a big part of their long-term plans.

As a result, the German Champions are expected to look out for other defensive options in the January transfer window.

