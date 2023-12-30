PL boss admits Barcelona loanee will not be released in January amid reported interest from European giants

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has insisted that on-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet will stay at the club this season. The Frenchman joined the Birmingham side on loan from Barca in the summer but is yet to impress.

Emery said (via the Shropshire Star):

“Lenglet is a very good professional. He even came when the players had a day off to do extra work. I speak to Lenglet and send him a message that I’m very happy with him."

Lenglet has featured for Aston Villa heavily in the UEFA Europa Conference League but is yet to make a mark in the Premier League. He is clearly below the likes of Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, and Ezri Konsa in the pecking order.

However, Emery insists that he will need the 28-year-old as the season progresses, saying:

“I need him, the team needs him now. We agreed a contract between the club and him to help us in the summer. There is nothing in my mind that has changed in this relationship.”

This comes as bad news for Barcelona, who were keen on finding a permanent move for the defender. The Blaugrana are keen on cutting down on their wage bill and the exit of Lenglet could facilitate that.

It also comes as a blow to Serie A side AC Milan, who were interested in securing a move for Lenglet. Italian outlet Correire dello Sport reported that Barcelona would terminate his current loan spell and send him to the Rossoneri with a mandatory buy clause.

However, with Lenglet starting Villa's last three games against Sheffield United, Manchester United, and Burnley, their hopes of a deal have been dashed.

Barcelona signing reveals what new teammate told him ahead of move

Roque was unveiled to the fans recently.

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque has opened up on what new teammate and compatriot Raphinha told him about moving to the Catalan side. Speaking to the club's website, he expressed excitement at the prospect of playing alongside Robert Lewandowski and others.

He said via Barca Blaugranes:

“Only wonderful things. That Barça is a fantastic club, perfect club, where it is easy to learn and work. But also that here the only things that matter are winning, winning and winning."

He added:

“I am coming here very much looking forward to doing things, learning and enjoying myself. I’ve been preparing for this with my personal coach. Every day we’ve been speaking to make sure I arrive in Barcelona in perfect condition.

“I can’t wait to play with Lewandowski. And with Raphinha too, of course. That’ll be a dream come true.”

Barcelona secured the services of the 17-year-old from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense for a reported fee of €60 million. He is expected to provide competition to Lewandowski for the striker position.

Roque had an impressive 2023 season, bagging 21 goals and eight assists in 45 appearances. He also fired Brazil to their 12th under-20 South American Championship, scoring six goals in eight games.