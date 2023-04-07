“Play like Iwobi”, “Much better talents out there who need this exposure” – Ronaldinho’s son gets mocked online after Barcelona U19 debut

Ronaldinho's son has been mocked by fans on social media after making his debut for Barcelona's U19s.

A video posted by Relevo shows Ronaldinho's son João Mendes in action for Barca U19s. He took part in the Mediterranean International Cup, donning the No.7 shirt. The forward came on as a substitute, starting on the right flank before being moved to the left.

Mendes was making his debut for Barcelona U19s after signing his first professional contract with the club in March. He was given the opportunity to impress and try and live up to Ronaldinho's name.

However, the 18-year-old failed to shine and didn't come close to earning comparisons with his legendary father. Ronaldinho became a Blaugrana icon during his playing career. The Brazilian won two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, and two Supercopa de Espana's. He was also named the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner.

However, it appears that his son has a long way to try and reach his father's feats. One fan was particularly disappointed with his display in the MIC tournament. They responded to the video by giving Mendes a brutal comparison with Everton attacker Alex Iwobi:

"Plays like Iwobi (tears)."

Another fan thinks there are several other young and hungry talents more deserving off such attention:

"Nothing like his dad. Much better talents out there who needs this exposure."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Barcelona icon's son's underwhelming performance:

Ronaldinho thrilled to see his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory in Qatar.

Lionel Messi won his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December and did so in superb fashion. The Argentine hero scored seven goals, including two in the final victory over France, and provided three assists. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his superb campaign in the Middle East.

The PSG attacker's former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho expressed his delight over Messi picking up the illustrious trophy. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner told Mundo Deportivo in February:

“He was missing [the World Cup trophy]. The truth is that nobody imagined him outside of Barca, but things happen in football. Now he must continue.”

The Brazilian alluded to the fact that Messi is now playing for PSG rather than at Camp Nou where he cemented his legacy. The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games during his time with the Blaugrana.

However, speculation has grown over Messi's future at the Parc des Princes with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that there is a 70% chance the legendary forward will return to the Catalan giants in the summer.

