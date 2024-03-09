"Played his last game for Arsenal" - Fans in disbelief as Arsenal star makes 'horrible' mistake and gifts Brentford a goal in PL fixture

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has become the subject of ridicule on social media after gifting Brentford a goal in the Premier League today (March 9).

David Raya replaced Ramsdale as the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper after arriving on an initial loan deal from Brentford last summer. The Spaniard has made 22 league appearances for the north London giants this term, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

However, Raya has been forced to sit out Arsenal's home game against Brentford this weekend as rules prohibit a loan player from facing his parent club. Ramsdale has, therefore, been handed his first league start since November, which also came against the Bees.

The England international would have gone into the game looking to grab the opportunity with both hands. Things, though, have not gone according to plan for the goalkeeper as his mistake gifted a goal to Thomas Frank's side in the first half.

Mikel Arteta's side appeared to be going into the half-time break with a one-goal lead, thanks to Declan Rice's opener. However, a howler from Ramsdale allowed Yoane Wissa to equalize for Brentford just before the whistle.

Ramsdale's blunder has prompted a massive reaction from fans on social media, with one supporter speculating that the goalkeeper might have played his last game for Arsenal:

"Ramsdale has played his last game for Arsenal."

"1-1 Brentford. Horrible mistake, Ramsdale! What a terrible moment for him!"

Ramsdale will be hoping that the Gunners can reclaim their lead in the second half and that his error does not cost the team any points.

Arsenal cannot afford slip-ups in the title race

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table with 63 points from 27 games. Manchester City remain on the Reds' tails, having amassed 62 points from as many games. The two teams lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain in the mix to win the league, sitting two points adrift of Liverpool. With 11 games left to play, the north London giants cannot afford slip-ups in the title race. They will, therefore, be determined to reclaim their lead against Brentford.

It is also worth noting that Mikel Arteta's side have won each of their seven league games since the turn of the year. They will be determined to take the tally to eight games against the Bees.