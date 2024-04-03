"Player of the season for Liverpool" - Mark Goldbridge says Reds summer signing is 'most underrated player' in the Premier League

English radio presenter Mark Goldbridge has hailed Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as their 'Premier League player of the season.'

Goldbridge recently took to social media and uploaded a video clip from an interview, where he can be seen praising the likes of Arsenal's Declan Rice, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, and Manchester City's Rodri.

Expand Tweet

The radio presenter stated that the Argentine midfielder, who joined the Merseyside club last summer, has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side. He said:

"Alexis Mac Allister from pretty much August, I said, have been pretty impressed with him. He's a focal point, simple pass, tenacious, can create. What a signing he's been."

Mark Goldbridge also spoke about the goalless draw between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday, March 31, and lauded the performances of Declan Rice and Rodri. He also talked about Liverpool's 2-1 comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the same weekend, where he gave Mac Allister a fair share of credit.

"When you look at that weekend, (there were) no goals in the Arsenal game, from behind in the Brighton game for Liverpool," he continued. "Those three players are actually the star players of the weekend for me, and what a refreshing change! You know, it's not about the Haaland's and Salah's.

"This season, especially, I think Rice is probably the player of the season for Arsenal, Rodri for Man City, and Mac Allister is probably my player of the season for Liverpool."

This season, Alexis Mac Allister has made 32 appearances for the Reds, where he has bagged five goals and seven assists.

Liverpool are also currently in the top spot in the Premier League with 67 points from 29 games. Next up, they will face Sheffield United on Thursday, April 4.

Liverpool provide injury update ahead of game against Sheffield United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the likes of Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate are set to return in the Reds' game against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Apart from Jones and Konate, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexender-Arnold, and Diogo Jota are also expected to return in the coming weeks of April. However, on the other side, the return dates of Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Ben Doak are still unknown.

The Reds have seven matches remaining in April as the Merseyside club will be playing four games in 10 days. After facing Sheffield on April 4, Jurgen Klopp's side will be up against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on April 7. Afterwards, they will face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on April 11 and Crystal Palace on April 14.

Poll : Is Mac Allister the most underrated player in the PL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion