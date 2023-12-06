"Playing his actual position", "Released from the shackles" - Liverpool fans react as star man starts in his natural position against Sheffield

Liverpool are underway at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (December 6). Fans are happy to see Alexis Mac Allister back in his natural position.

The Reds are the overwhelming favourites to prevail in Sheffield, as the Blades are at the bottom of the table with just one league win all campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the table, two points behind Arsenal, and are coming off a thrilling last-gasp 4-3 win over Fulham.

There, Mac Allister had started as the central midfielder. Against Sheffield, though, he's shunted out to the right side of the midfield-three, which is the Argentine's natural position.

Mac Allister, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year, has been a vital addition to Liverpool's squad since his switch from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Watching him play from his natural position has got fans excited. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to show their elation. One wrote that it was "good to see Mac Allister playing in his usual position", while another said that "Mac Allister has been released from the shackles".

Here are some of the best X reactions to Mac Allister's starting position against Sheffield:

Sheffield United haven't beaten Liverpool since 2003

As much as Sheffield United would like to cause an upset, they haven't beaten the Reds since January 2003, when they eked out a 2-1 win in the League Cup. Meanwhile, their last Premier League win over Liverpool came in April 1994.

These are not good signs. Moreover, it hasn't been their most remarkable return to the top flight for Sheffield, who've won just once in 14 games this season. Paul Heckingbottom's side are coming off a crushing 5-0 loss at Burnley last weekend, their 11th defeat of the campaign, as their fragile defence was torn to shreds once again.