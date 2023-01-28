“Playing terrorism ball today”, “Lost points already” – Barcelona fans furious as Xavi includes 2 players in line-up against Girona

Barcelona fans are unhappy with Marcos Alonso and Eric Garcia's inclusion in the starting XI for their La Liga away clash against Girona on January 28.

The Catalan club are currently at the top of the La Liga table, with 44 points from 17 games. They hold a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Girona, meanwhile, are 12th with 21 points from 18 games.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal for the Blaugrana against the Blanquivermells. Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Marcos Alonso complete the back four. Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, and Gavi start in midfield while Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati form the attack.

Fans, however, are concerned to see Garcia and Alonso in the lineup. They questioned Xavi's decision to start Alonso over Jordi Alba. Others claimed that with the duo starting, the Blaugrana are bound to drop points.

Garcia hasn't been at his best this season. While the former Manchester City man has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, only 11 of those have come as a starter.

Alonso, meanwhile, has played 19 games, 11 as a starter since his summer arrival from Chelsea.

The likes of Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, and Andreas Christensen have been Xavi's preferred options in defense over Garcia and Alonso. Due to the duo's lackluster form and lack of game time, fans are concerned ahead of the Girona clash.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Garcia and Alonso were named in Barcelona's lineup to face Girona:

Barcelona manager Xavi showered praise on Ousmane Dembele ahead of Girona showdown

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Ousmane Dembele has been in great form for the Catalan club this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 27 games across competitions. The Frenchman scored the winner in the team's latest 1-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Real Sociedad.

Speaking about Dembele's rich vein of form, Barcelona manager Xavi said (via MARCA):

"For me he is important, you know that, He is fundamental, makes the difference for the team. It's hard to find this type of player who is so decisive in one-on-one situations. The club knows it and he knows it. That has given him a confidence that has made him be at the level he is. I hope he stays with us for many years."

With a win over Girona, Barcelona could establish a six-point lead at the top of the La Liga table before Real Madrid face Real Sociedad on January 29.

