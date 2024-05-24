"Please, give us a break!" - 45-year-old manager requests Chelsea to leave club alone after raiding them for star signing

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira has confirmed Willian Estevao is set to join Chelsea. The Brazilian manager wants the Premier League side to 'give them a break' and not show interest in more players.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Ferreira stated that the exits of Endrick to Real Madrid and Estevao to Chelsea have already made them weak. He now wants Palmeiras to retain all other players.

"Endrick to Real Madrid and then Estevão to Chełsea now… in one year! I hope Chełsea won't sign any other player from us, I hope they will let us alone. Please, give us a break," he stated.

"For Chełsea, I'm afraid - no one will leave anymore, not employees, players, coaches, but no one. May you leave us here in peace. We want the temptation far away. I just hope Chełsea doesn't take anyone else. I'm even scared!" Ferreira added.

Abel Ferreira had urged Palmeiras president to block the deal from the Blues for Estevao. He wanted to keep the highly-rated teenager until 2027 and said:

"I'm going to ask the president [Leila Pereira] not to sell him. Let him stay with us until 2027. I really think this player is unlike anything I've ever seen. He defends, attacks and makes his presence felt in all aspects. He is an example for all our players. He gives his all, makes mistakes but goes again and gets it right. He never shies away from a challenge."

The Blues have reportedly agreed to a €65 million deal for Estevao with €25 million as add-ons.

Willian Estevao focused on Palmeiras amid Chelsea's interest

Willian Estevao was quizzed about Chelsea's interest earlier this month and he was not interested in talking about it. He claimed that the focus was on Palmeiras and told ESPN Brasil:

"My head is 100% focused on Palmeiras. I don't think about that, I think about how I'm going to do my best on the field today and help Palmeiras achieve their goals. This remains in the background and I try to do my best on the field to bring joy to the Palmeiras fans."

Apart from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona were also interested in the Brazilian teenager. However, no side came close to matching the offer from the Premier League side.