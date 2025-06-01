"Please be successful here", "6 more to go" - Fans react as Manchester United announce their first signing of the transfer window

Fans have reacted on X after Manchester United officially announced the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Brazilian forward has agreed to join the Red Devils, penning a five-year deal with the option of a further year.
United have reportedly triggered Cunha's £62.5 million release clause, which will be paid over a period of two years. However, a statement on the club's website stated that the transfer is subject to visa and registration.
The 26-year-old becomes Ruben Amorim's first signing of the summer as he looks to rebuild his squad following a disappointing season. The Old Trafford outfit finished 15th in the league, their lowest in the Premier League era, and lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.
Cunha enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 season with Wolves, scoring 17 goals and creating six assists in 36 matches across competitions. He will be tasked with bolstering United's attack with his proficiency in the final third.
Manchester United announced the deal with a short video on their official X handle, which fans have reacted to.
"Please be successful here man, we need it," one fan tweeted.
"Welcome, Matheus. Let's hope you are the catalyst this team desperately needs," a second fan posted.
"Regardless of United’s situation, this is a great signing. A top player with a big personality. Welcome, Cunha," a third fan wrote.
Some Manchester United fans urged the club to make more signings in addition to Cunha.
"Welcome Matheus, still need a lot more though," one fan said.
"6 more to go," another added.
"Now let’s get another 5 starters minimum please," another fan chimed in.
Matheus Cunha registered 33 goals and 15 assists in 92 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has previously played for Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig, and Atlético Madrid.
What other players are Manchester United looking to sign this summer?
Following a hugely underwhelming 2024-25 season, Manchester United will be out to rejig their squad this summer. While many players are expected to exit Old Trafford, new arrivals are also expected.
The Red Devils have sealed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and will now focus on other targets. As per journalist Ben Jacobs (via GiveMeSport), they are eyeing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan.
Manchester United are still linked with a move for forward Viktor Gyokeres, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP. Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo is also reported to be on the club's radar.
Amorim reportedly has a transfer war chest of about £100 million to rebuild his squad this summer. It remains to be seen which other players will join the Manchester club.