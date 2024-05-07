“Pochettino deserves credit for that” - Danny Murphy says Chelsea star who was ‘coming backwards’ has now improved his confidence

Danny Murphy has credited Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino for helping Noni Madueke improve over the course of the season. Signed from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a reported £29 million, Madueke has shown signs of improvement in recent games.

The winger scored one and set up another in the recent 5-0 win against West Ham United. Overall, Madueke has scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

Murphy reckons that the 22-year-old has changed certain things in recent matches. He said on BBC's Match of the Day 2 (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I think Madueke is a great example of an improvement this season. I saw him a few times live earlier in the season. He was coming backwards a lot, he didn't have the confidence."

Murphy added:

"Madueke's improvement, and some of the players, but his improvement has been a real plus for Chelsea. I think Poch deserves credit for that."

The Blues' recent form has been impressive in recent weeks. They have won three of their last five league matches, amassing 10 points. While they lost 5-0 to Arsenal in that run, Pochettino's side have beaten Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Everton. The Blues also secured a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Due to their form, the Londoners are now seventh in the league table with 54 points from 35 matches.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino highlights Noni Madueke's unselfishness

During the clash against West Ham, Noni Madueke decided to pass to Nicolas Jackson despite being clean through on goal. Jackson tapped in from close range to score his first (48'), before scoring another in the 80th minute.

Pochettino has highlighted that Madueke's pass showed the maturity of the young winger. He said after the match (via Football.london):

"The maturity of Noni, not to be selfish and give the assist. This type of thing, when they start to appear, it is a very positive thing. It was tough to arrive here but now it is like everything is going fast and it is going to be fun because we have quality."

Chelsea have somewhat turned it around with time but Pochettino's future as the coach remains uncertain. The Stamford Bridge outfit will next play Nottingham Forest away on May 11.