"Pocketed every single Manchester United midfielder" "Beast today" - Real Madrid fans hail 20-year-old's 'masterclass' in 2-0 win

Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to laud Eduardo Camavinga after the midfielder impressed in Los Blancos' 2-0 win against Manchester United in a friendly on Wednesday (July 26).

Carlo Ancelotti's side faced Manchester United in their second pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas. Goals from new signings Jude Bellingham and Joselu in the sixth minute and 89th minute respectively sealed the game for the La Liga giants.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Camavinga was among those who stood out for Real Madrid. The French midfielder was the only outfield player to play the full 90 minutes for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and kept his Red Devils' counterparts at bay.

Camavinga's performance against the Premier League giants earned rave reviews on social media, with one tweeting:

"Pocketed every single Manchester United midfielder."

Another one tweeted:

"He (Camavinga) was a beast today."

One fan hailed Camavinga's performance against the Red Devils as a 'masterclass'.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

How did Eduardo Camavinga fare for Real Madrid against Manchester United?

Eduardo Camavinga started alongside Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni for Real Madrid against Manchester United. He registered 83 touches, which was the most in the game, and conceded possession just eight times. The France international also had one shot on target.

Camavinga completed 56 passes with 92% accuracy, with no other player across both teams faring better. He was also busy in defense, winning four of the 15 duels he attempted. The central midfielder, though, was dribbled past four times, which was the worst tally in the game.

Furthermore, no player across both teams made more interceptions (3) than Camavinga. The former Stade Rennes star also made three clearances and two tackles. He had his name taken for a challenge on an United player in the 70th minute.

Camavinga, 20, joined Real Madrid from Rennes for a deal worth up to €40 million in 2021. He has since made 99 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging two goals and four assists. He has helped the club win six trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

The left-footed midfielder displayed his versatility last season, playing 17 games as a left-back for Carlo Ancelotti. Against Manchester United, however, he started in his preferred position, with Fran Garcia starting at left-back. It remains to be seen if Garcia's arrival will end Camavinga's stint as a full-back at Madrid.