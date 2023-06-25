Portuguese actress recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s latest viral bikini photo from vacation

Portuguese actress Ana Guiomar recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post. Rodriguez recently sizzled on social media as she was spotted wearing a green bikini.

Guiomar recreated the same pose on a boat as she uploaded an image on her Instagram story. She captioned it with these words:

"I told you there was going to be a boat.. #soygeorgina."

Here's the Instagram story post

Georgina Rodriguez is currently on vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of their family. The Al-Nassr attacker recently played his final game of the 2022-23 season during a UEFA Euro qualifier clash between Portugal and Iceland.

Roberto Martinez's side won the game 1-0 as Ronaldo netted a late winner. The match also marked the 38-year-old's 200th in international football. He has been enjoying a well-earned vacation since.

Chef David Fiore recently lauded Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's humility

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are always in the public eye mainly because of the Portuguese footballer's immense popularity. David Fiore, the chef of the Turin-based restaurant Casa Fiore, recently hailed the superstar couple's humility.

Fiore said that Ronaldo once arrived at the restaurant before his scheduled booking. As there was no table free, he had to wait for a while. Despite that, the player remained jolly throughout. Fiore said (via Tuttosport):

“The customers were left speechless; no one spoke anymore. And above all, no one wanted to get up anymore; they were captured by CR7. So I made Cristiano sit in the emergency table, but time passed, and nobody got up.”

He added:

“Cristiano did not bat an eyelid, and Georgina and her son like him. At that juncture, I realised that Ronaldo, despite being a world star and the best player in the world, is first, and foremost a decent boy.

"I can assure you that I have seen people far less famous than him leave after five minutes, and with arrogance, in such situations. He, on the other hand, waited for his table for almost 40 minutes.”

Ronaldo used to play for Serie A side Juventus at that point in time. The Portuguese superstar spent three seasons in Italy before leaving in 2021 to rejoin Manchester United.

