"Possesses the same qualities as him" - Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to sign player very similar to Didier Drogba to break striker curse

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the Blues to beat Manchester United in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Graham Potter's men have been on a horrid run of form, mainly due to their lack of goals. Petit believes that Osimhen could be the solution to that issue. He also compared the Nigerian to the London side's iconic attacker Didier Drogba.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK A young Victor Osimhen wearing a Chelsea shirt, how I would love him at Chelsea. A young Victor Osimhen wearing a Chelsea shirt, how I would love him at Chelsea. 🇳🇬💚💙 https://t.co/hO2hYJT9nU

Speaking to Premier League Odds, he said:

"If I was Chelsea, I would go for Osimhen over the likes of Marcus Thuram," Petit told Premier League Odds. You know there is a striker’s curse at Chelsea but someday this will be broken and he could do it. I have followed Osimhen since he played for Lille and he was already a very good striker. Since he left for Italy, where the pressure is very high and the fans are passionate, he's played brilliantly."

He added:

"They have so much pace in their game and he is physical, clinical and very confident about his quality. If Chelsea can bring in Osimhen, that’d be very good for them. He reminds me of Drogba somewhat. He certainly possesses the same qualities as him."

The Blues have spent lavishly in the past two transfer windows. They have splurged over £600 million to bring in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez.

However, it has not helped alleviate their goal-scoring issues, as they have scored just 23 goals in 24 Premier League games. They have scored just one goal in their last six and four in 2023.

Osimhen, meanwhile, leads the Serie A with 19 goals in 20 games and has been courted by top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal linked with surprise move for Chelsea star

Raheem Sterling could already be on the move after just joining the Blues.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in bringing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling to the Emirates.

According to 90min, the Premier League leaders are interested in completing a deal for the Englishman, who has had a disappointing season for the Blues.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer, should he become available. [90min] Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer, should he become available. [90min] https://t.co/sVCf2Kid4j

Sterling was one of the first signings of new owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge last summer but has failed to impress this season. Signed from Manchester City, the winger has contributed just six goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions.

Arteta is well aware of the Englishman's talents, having previously coached him at Manchester City. A reunion is on the cards as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the UEFA Champions League next season.

