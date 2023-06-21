“Prayed for moments like this” - Fans react as Ilkay Gundogan reportedly makes transfer decision amid Barcelona interest

Fans online have reacted to reports of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan agreeing to a potential move to Barcelona this summer.

As per Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Gundogan has agreed to a move but there is still a long way to go before it happens. Barca, whose financial issues are well-known, need to be able to register the veteran midfielder.

Gundogan also wants the situation to resolve quickly or he would like to consider other options, as his contract with City expires this summer. Hence, there are still doubts over a potential move for the German to Camp Nou.

Regardless, Barcelona fans online are delighted to know about Gundogan's reported agreement. They took to Twitter to react to the news, as one fan wrote:

"I prayed for moments like this"

Here are some other reactions from fans on Twitter:

"I prayed for moments like this"

Here are some other reactions from fans on Twitter:

Gundogan, 32, has been one of the most crucial players for Manchester City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. The club captain has scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 games, including some incredibly vital goals.

The German scored a brace in City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the final game of the 2021-22 Premier League season, helping them win the title. He also scored a brace in the FA Cup final against Manchester United as City won 2-1.

Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan potentially joining Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently shared his thoughts on Ilkay Gundogan's potential move to Barcelona.

He admitted that while City want to keep the German midfielder, there is a possibility that he could leave. He added Gundogan will be a great signing for Barca if the transfer does happen.

"I know that they are very interested and City is also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to come to Barça he will make an extraordinary signing," Guardiola said (via GOAL).

"I have never negotiated a contract. I know that Barça wants him and that Xavi has called him many times. We want him to continue because we believe he is a very important player for us, but if in the end he decides to come to Barcelona I will tell him that he will have a great time," he added.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea this summer. It appears they are already preparing for life after Gundogan.

