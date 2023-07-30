"Premier League Champions" "more trophies this year than Arsenal"- Twitter reacts as Chelsea defeat Fulham 2-0 in pre-season friendly

Chelsea defeated Fulham 2-0 to win the Premier League Summers Cup as Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku got on the scoresheet.

The Blues were the better team throughout the game in terms of statistics as they managed more shots on target, had more possession of the ball, and completed more passes.

Brazilian central defender Silva opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the game, while Nkunku scored the second goal of the match in the 41st minute of the first half.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from the Blues against their London rivals as the team look to rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino after a tumultuous campaign last term. Their pre-season form under Pochettino was impressive, to say the least..

Fans on Twitter reacted to the result, with one writing:

"Premier League Champions. Acknowledge Chelsea."

Another fan commented:

"Chelsea won more trophies this year than Arsenal."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Blues defeated Fulham to lift the Premier League Summers Cup:

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 @TheMahleek Nkunku won his first trophy with Chelsea before Mason Mount scored his first goal for Man Utd pic.twitter.com/p1mpP6zeEi

Chelsea Dodgers @TheBlueDodger



Premier League Summer Series player of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/7IxhPg9gxC Nicolas Jackson.Premier League Summer Series player of the tournament.

ChelseaHQ @ChelseaHQ_



Nkunku is going to cook next season pic.twitter.com/CncyO1i2Kt 3 goals in 4 games.Nkunku is going to cook next season

AD-Trey🇺🇸 @manuel_UtD Bangkok Century Cup is a more prestigious than this 5 5 trophy.. Chelsea fans should calm their nerves down pic.twitter.com/P2sXEoFFEm " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/P2sXEoFFEm

LERRY @_AsiwajuLerry pic.twitter.com/OJEUHtjGPM Chelsea finished at the Top of the preseason league, Arsenal cannot relate

Dubois @CFCDUBois Pochettino has surpassed his achievements with Spurs already at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/dnZANLKdLG

AD-Trey🇺🇸 @manuel_UtD pic.twitter.com/ninD9Leipj Chelsea have won the only trophy they will win this season

Jackson Chelsea 💙🇦🇷 @JacksonChelse17



Let me remind you that this duo won the EPL golden boot pic.twitter.com/M6bonwvCXL Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson next seasonLet me remind you that this duo won the EPL golden boot

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the team's plans in the summer transfer market

The Blues have shown good form in front of the goal in the summer transfer market and have already signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is open to adding more firepower. The Argentine coach also gave an update on Armando Broja's injury recovery. He said, after the clash against Fulham (via CFCPys):

"If the club can add some different profiles to help us we are open but I am so happy with both (Nkunku, Jackson)."

He added:

"Broja is in UK still recovering from procedure, we need to analyse now in the next weeks until the end of the transfer window to take a decision for the team."

Failing to find the back of the net on a regular basis was one of the most prevalent problems for the Stamford Bridge club last season. Pochettino is keen on resolving that issue this term as he looks to rebuild the team.