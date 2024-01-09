Premier League club discuss potential signing of ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: Reports

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are considering bringing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson back to England after his brief stint in Saudi Arabia. The experienced midfielder is reportedly unhappy with life in the Middle East and is prepared to retrace his steps back to the Premier League.

The summer of 2023 saw a re-enactment of the Chinese Super League's massive recruitment drive of nearly a decade earlier, this time in Saudi Arabia. Clubs spent heavily to bring some of Europe's biggest names to the country, handing them huge contracts.

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq, where he was reunited with former Reds Steven Gerrard and Georginio Wijnaldum, but is now seeking a way out. His side are not doing well in the league, as they sit in eighth place with 25 points from 19 matches, and Henderson is keen to leave.

Newcastle United have suffered greatly from their squad being depleted in recent weeks, as player unavailability has seen them struggle. They have lost seven of their last 10 games across all competitions, and are in ninth place in the Premier League.

The Magpies are without several midfielders at present, including Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali and Elliott Anderson, and the club is looking for replacements. Henderson will bring a great deal of Premier League know-how and experience to their ranks and could be a bargain signing.

Luke Edwards reports that the Magpies have held internal talks about signing the experienced midfielder, who has been a regular for Al Ettifaq this season. Henderson has four assists in 17 league appearances for the side, and his potential exit will hurt their chances of finishing in the top four.

Jordan Henderson set for huge decision about future

Jordan Henderson moved to Al Ettifaq in the summer when it became clear that Jurgen Klopp would not assure him of regular game time at Liverpool. The former Liverpool captain was roundly criticized for his decision to join the Saudi bandwagon but now faces a tougher choice.

Henderson grew up a Sunderland fan and played for the club as a youngster before moving to Liverpool. The 33-year-old does not have many suitors in the Premier League as he wants a return, but Newcastle may provide an option for him.

Sunderland and Newcastle are bitter rivals, and being a Sunderland boy, Henderson will not be welcome by Newcastle fans. A move to Tyneside would also alienate him from Sunderland fans, and he already has enough enemies.

Jordan Henderson finds himself between the devil and the deep blue sea in this situation, but can only hope for the best to emerge from it. He wants to return to England but will be wary of making more enemies for himself.