Premier League club wants to renew key player's contract to repel Real Madrid interest - Reports

According to GOAL, Newcastle United are working on extending Bruno Guimaraes' current deal after Real Madrid showed interest in the player. The Brazilian is a crucial player for Eddie Howe's team, who are in contention for a top-four finish this season.

Guimaraes, 25, has made 24 appearances for the Magpies this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. The Brazilian joined the club in January 2022 and has since established himself as an indispensable player. He has made 41 appearances for the Toons so far, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Guimaraes is currently contracted until the end of the 2025–26 season. The player is happy to renew as he feels important under Eddie Howe.

However, there is interest from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are looking for a player who could link up with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the near future.

“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. Bruno Guimarães on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing”, tells @ChronicleNufc.“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. Bruno Guimarães on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing”, tells @ChronicleNufc. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. https://t.co/4hkfVKdguA

While Jude Bellingham is the primary option, his price tag and the player's link to a Premier League move have forced the European champions to look elsewhere. The club's hierarchy is reportedly interested in Guimaraes.

Hence, Newcastle are looking to tie the player down to a longer contract to fend off Los Blancos' interest. Howe's side lost their latest Premier League clash against Liverpool by a scoreline of 2-0 at St James' Park.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 41 points after 23 matches. The Magpies will return to action on February 26 as they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde continues his rich vein of form

Fede Valverde has been quite magnificent for Real Madrid this season. In 35 matches, Valverde has scored 12 goals and provided four assists.

His latest goal came during the 2-0 LaLiga away win against Osasuna. The Uruguayan, however, is aiming higher and revealed that he has been told that he can reach the 20-goal-a-season mark.

Valverde said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I've been told that I can reach 20 goals, I think they've gone too far with that number though. I try to do my best and obviously scoring is a great boost for your morale. Playing on the outside you always have a very close marker and I try to play one-on-one, but it's not my strong point."

The Madrid giants will return to action on February 21 as they take on Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

