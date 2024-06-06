Premier League clubs take VAR implementation decision, identify 6 key areas that need to be improved

The Premier League has confirmed that the clubs have voted 19-1 in favor of keeping VAR next season. Wolverhampton Wanderers were the only side to vote against the technology continuing in the league.

The official statement has confirmed that the league is set to add semi-automated offside technology. They also want to maintain a higher threshold for VAR to improve consistency and stop the break in the flow of matches. They are also adding replays inside the stadium for fans and increasing transparency via more episodes of "Match Officials Mic'd Up".

The statement highlighted six improvements areas (via the Premier League's official website):

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game. Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention. Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions. Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy. Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as "Match Officials Mic'd Up". The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR's role in the game to participants and supporters.

The addition of Semi-Automated Offside Technology was confirmed in April, before Wolverhampton's letter, and will start after one of the autumn international breaks.

Premier League VAR to continue after vote at AGM

Wolverhampton sent an official letter to the Premier League last month, proposing the scrapping VAR for next season. The matter was thus put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday (June 6, 2024), but 19 clubs voted in favor of keeping it.

Wolves were the only side to vote against VAR and admitted that they were disappointed at the result of the vote. However, they welcomed the Premier League's commitment to improve the technology.

Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters' Association, has urged the league for better decision making, stating:

"Enormous changes to the current system are required to improve things, particularly for supporters in stadiums. We cannot carry on like this."