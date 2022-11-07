Premier League football star suffered serious groin injury 'while having hard and vociferous s*x' which kept him out of action for 4 weeks  

A top surgeon has revealed that a Premier League footballer suffered a serious groin injury after having 'hard and vociferous s*x with his partner'.

Professor Aali Sheen has treated over 3,000 sports patients, including players from Liverpool and Chelsea. The surgeon specializes in diseases of the liver, pancreas and gallbladder. However, his main area of expertise is groin injuries, which is probably why he is known as The Herniator.

The 51-year-old sports doctor stated in an interview that a certain Premier League star, whose name still remains undisclosed, visited him on the advice of a club doctor. Sheen said (via The Sun):

“Groin injuries all come about from twisting and turning but it can happen in unusual circumstances sometimes. One top Premier League player was sent to me by his club doctor. He had serious pain in his groin and he told me he’d been having hard and vociferous sex with his partner."

He then revealed that the footballer even showed the position in which he suffered the injury. The unnamed star reportedly needed to have a keyhole operation but was reluctant to share such intimate details with his manager.

Sheen added:

“He was graphic about what happened and even showed me the position he suffered it in, which was unusual but helpful. I operated on him and he was fully fit again in four weeks.”

Sports doctor shares further details about treating patients including Premier League footballers

Sheen has apparently had massive success with the athletes he treats as he revealed that a Champions League ace had a miraculous recovery after the doctor performed surgery on the footballer. He said:

"Two weeks later he scored in a crucial match. He was very grateful."

Although the renowned surgeon has treated many Premier League footballers, he has also seen athletes from other sports. Sheen claimed that Rugby League players find the operation difficult due to a fear of needles:

"But Rugby League players weirdly seem to be the worst when it comes to needles, many are scared of them."

Referring to yet another football star, he then said:

"But one well known footballer couldn't believe how painless it was recently and said to me, 'I had more pain after having a curry than after the operation.'"

