Premier League legend Alan Shearer offers opinion on controversial Manchester United goal in 2-1 derby win 

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has suggested that Manchester United's first goal in their 2-1 derby win over Manchester City on Saturday (January 14) rightfully stood. The Red Devils secured a memorable victory over their cross-city rivals to close the gap to just a point between the two sides.

Manchester City took the lead in the 60th minute when second-half substitute Jack Grealish jumped highest to head home Kevin De Bruyne's slick cross. However, United fought back, with Bruno Fernandes grabbing a contentious equaliser in the 78th minute.

Casemiro threaded a perfect ball into the path of Marcus Rashford. He allowed the ball to roll towards Fernandes, who curled a fine effort past Ederson. Rashford sealed all three points with a close-range finish in the 82nd minute.

However, Fernandes' goal is the one making all the headlines, as many argued that Rashford interfered with play from an offside position. He didn't touch the ball, but many insisted that he was impacting the run of Manuel Akanji.

Shearer seems to be siding with Manchester United over the contentious goal. He tweeted:

"Very clever (Marcus Rashford) for Bruno to score 1-1."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was unhappy with the goal being rewarded. He told BT Sport after his side's disappointing defeat:

“Rashford was offside; he distracted our keeper and defenders.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag understood City's disappointment over the equaliser but said that the goal was rightfully given, telling Viaplay:

"Bruno Fernandes arrived at the ball starting from an onside position. He is the one who finished it off. If you look at the rules, it's not offside. But I would be frustrated too if it was against me."

Ten Hag's side next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (January 18). Meanwhile, Guardiola's men host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Thursday (January 19).

Manchester United manager Ten Hag lauds Rashford's resilience and willingness to sacrifice

Rashford was the difference maker in the Manchester derby.

Rashford had to bide his time throughout the victory after having two opportunities at goal in the first half. He came up with the goods in a vital moment to help secure Ten Hag's side a brilliant win.

The Red Devils boss has lauded Rashford for his resilience and his willingness to sacrifice. The English attacker picked up a knock in the first half. He played on, and Manchester United reaped the rewards. Ten Hag told BT Sport:

"Players have to be resilient. You get kicked in a game, and obviously it happens, it hurts.

He added:

"You have to keep going; you have to do it to get the right result, to get the right performance. Fight and deal with that painful moment, and even if it keeps being painful, you have to contribute. The game will go on. That's what he did today, and you see he got rewarded for it; the team got rewarded for it."

Rashford continued his hot streak with his winner in the Manchester derby. His tally for the season now stands at16 goals in 26 appearances across competitions.

