Premier League release powerful statement amid Israel-Palestine conflict and plan tribute to all victims

The Premier League have released a powerful statement amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine. They have condemned the horrific and brutal acts and called for peace.

Reports suggest over 2500 people have lost their lives since the start of the conflict last weekend. Israel report that 1200 people have been killed by Hamas's deadly attacks, while Gaza claim over 1300 have died following the retaliatory strikes.

The statement expressed the league's heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families:

"The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians. We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted."

The English Football League have also announced that a period of silence will be observed across fixtures in League One and League Two this weekend.

Premier League to pay tribute to victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Premier League have announced that the players and officials will wear black armbands when they return to action next weekend.

They will also observe a moment's silence in all fixtures and make a donation to the British Red Cross to help.

"As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment's silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October. The League will also make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need."

There are no domestic matches this week as the players are on international duty. The English top flight returns to action on Saturday, October 21st.