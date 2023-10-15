Unnamed Premier League star hosted secret s*x party for other top-flight players and made women sign gag orders, as per The Sun

A Premier League star reportedly hosted a secret sex party for several top-flight footballers, according to The Sun. As per the report, the footballer got a lot of women to sign gag orders at the party which was held at a five-star hotel.

Video footage where an organiser can be heard explaining to guests how to deal with security has become the main source of the allegations.

According to the report, the organiser says:

“So guys, really easy. This is the back. Here we can arrive and park and the driver can drop us off. Over here, there will be security. This is the entrance for the girls and everyone.

“The security will accept and here, inside, we will do NDA (non-disclosure agreements) and phones. And here we’re going to go to the party and the rooms.”

Several Premier League stars attended the wild party

In the video, guests were invited to the five-star hotel to attend a "wild party". Attendees were reportedly driven to the party which was held in May last year and provided with free food, booze and accommodation for the night.

One girl, who reportedly attended the party, is quoted as saying:

"It got so busy with girls coming and going that we had to wait in the garage area until others had left the rooms. It was wild.

"They had booked several big rooms. Organisers were taking girls up in the lifts, one after another. There were several Premier League football players in the rooms with the girls, and some were in bed together. It was a free bar obviously and everyone was getting stuck into the booze."

She went on to give information about NDAs that the guests were asked to sign at the party.

“I heard a young woman working in the hotel was caught in a passionate clinch with a player and got into trouble with her bosses. We had to sign NDAs on arrival and hand in our phones. We were told they didn’t want us filming anything and posting it on social media.

“Only the players were allowed to keep their phones. Minders were coming down, taking more girls upstairs, then coming to get more recruits an hour later. The players all invited a selection of girls. "

She also said:

"None of us knew about the location until we were sent a video on the day. We were sworn to secrecy. On arrival at the hotel we were searched like we were passing through airport security.”