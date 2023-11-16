Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures stating that he's ready for the upcoming international break.

The 22-year-old also uploaded a picture with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero in which the two Argentine footballers can be seen enjoying a training session. Fernandez and Romero were involved in a heated exchange during the Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea on November 7 (Tuesday).

He captioned the post:

"Prepared for what's coming next. Always like this" (he also added the emojis of a dove and Argentina's flag.)

The Argentine midfielder joined the Stamford Bridge outfit earlier this year from Benfica for a British record £106.8m. Since joining the Blues, Fernandez has made 36 appearances and has recorded three goal contributions.

He's yet to score in the English top tier. Enzo Fernandez's only goal for Chelsea came against AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup in August.

Last season, Chelsea ended their Premier League campaign in the 12th spot.

Taking a look at the Blues' ongoing campaign, they recently played a 4-4 draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and also defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 10th in the Premier League with 16 points.

Chelsea midfielder doubles down on his future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has affirmed that he will be staying at Stamford Bridge amid doubts about his future. The Englishman stated that the manager likes him and that he's a part of Chelsea's plans.

Gallagher joined the Blues at an early age and has played for their youth teams too. However, he has also been loaned by Chelsea to other English football sides such as Crystal Palace, West Bromwich, Charlton, and Swansea. He said about his future (via the Daily Mail):

"I’m sure that will get sorted out, everyone knows Chelsea is my club and I love playing for them. The fans are brilliant and I’m loving right now and I’m sure it will get itself sorted out."

"It was a crazy period in terms of ins and outs at Chelsea in the summer. I had conversations with the manager and he expressed that he liked me as a player and I was in his plans and I was really happy with that."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have scored eight goals in their last two fixtures. Next up, they will visit St. James Park to lock horns against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on November 25 (Saturday). The Magpies are currently seventh in the Premier League with 20 points in 12 matches.