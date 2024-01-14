"Pressure of playing for Man United has been a bit too much for them" - Roy Keane gives his take on the current Manchester United squad

Roy Keane believes the pressure of playing for a club of Manchester United's stature has affected the squad's performances this season. The pundit remains hopeful that his former side can turn things around this season.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' league fixture against Tottenham Hotspur later tonight (Sunday, January 14), Keane told Sky Sports:

"I just hope there's enough characters and leadership to get United back to winning ways, but it's a long way back. There have been players who've come to United in the past few months and it looks like the pressure of playing for Man United has been a bit too much for them."

He added on Manchester United's form this season:

"The players have not been consistent enough, they've lost far too many matches, not scored enough goals, and it looks like the pressure is getting to all of them."

The Red Devils have been struggling to find consistency under Erik ten Hag this season. Manchester United are ninth in the Premier League table after recording 10 wins, a draw, and nine losses so far this term. They are nine points adrift of the top four.

United have had a dismal campaign in Europe as well, winning just one fixture and finishing dead last in their Champions League group. As a result, the Red Devils have lost their chance to play in the Europa League as well.

"I don’t think that is the case" - Pundit says Manchester United star 'looks unhappy' amid poor form

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray, meanwhile, has claimed amid Marcus Rashford's poor goalscoring form this season that he is not satisfied at Manchester United.

The England international has netted only thrice in 19 Premier League appearances. In contrast, he was an integral attacker in Ten Hag's side, recording 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

Murray touched upon Rashford's decline in form on BBC (via The Boot Room):

“To me, he looks unhappy. Last year, we saw him, and for me, he carried Manchester United."

The English winger signed a contract extension ahead of the current season, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028. Referencing the new deal, Murray added:

"He papered over a lot of cracks that I think were already there last season, scoring important goals at important times, and you can link it to him signing a new contract at the time. I don’t think that is the case."