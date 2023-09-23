"Pretend the second half never happened", "Rodri ducking the Rice test" - Twitter reacts as 10-man Manchester City defeat Nottingham Forest in PL

Fans provided a wide range of reactions after Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (September 23) at the Etihad.

City seemed to be cruising in the first half after Phil Foden handed them a seventh-minute lead and Erling Haaland netted a second seven minutes later.

However, in the first minute after the break, Rodri was sent off for putting his hands on Morgan Gibbs-White's neck when they squared up after a foul. An incredible rearguard display, combined with Forest's lack of clinical finishing, meant that Manchester City emerged unscathed.

Fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the result, with some praising Pep Guardiola's side. One fan tweeted

"Let’s pretend the second half never happened 😂"

Expand Tweet

Another joked that Rodri got himself sent off to avoid facing Arsenal's marquee addition, Declan Rice. City visit the Gunners in the Premier League on October 8, a game the Spaniard could miss if he incurs a three-game suspension.

"Rodri Ducking the Rice test 😭😭," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here're some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The result means Manchester City remain the only perfect team in the top flight, having won all six games this season.

The reigning champions have scored 16 goals and conceded just three. They also beat Crvena Zvezda 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener in midweek. Meanwhile, Forest are tenth in the league standings with seven points from six games.

What's next for Manchester City and Nottingham Forest?

Manchester City will be back in action in four days when they visit Newcastle United in an EFL Cup third-round fixture on Wednesday (September 27). The two teams have clashed in the Premier League this term, with City winning 1-0 at the Etihad.

Following that game, Pep Guardiola's men take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a mouthwatering league clash at the Molineux on September 30. Wolves, who drew 1-1 with Luton Town earlier on Saturday, have won one and lost four of their six top-flight games this term to sit 15th in the standings.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, host Brentford at the City Ground in their next Premier League game on October 1. They then visit Crystal Palace on October 7 before the international break.