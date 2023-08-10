"Problem signing for Arsenal" - Ben Foster unhappy with Mikel Arteta's decision to sign 27-year-old star

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Forster is far from enthused with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

To provide more competition to his current No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta has roped in Raya, 27, from Brentford on a £3 million loan deal, with an option to make it permanent for £27 million in 12 months time.

Ramsdale has a key performer for the Gunners since arriving in 2021, keeping 29 clean sheets in 79 games across competitions. That includes 14 in 38 Premier League games last as Arteta and Co. finished a creditable second, behind Manchester City, to return to the UEFA Champions League after seven years.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad depth across positions as they look to win the league. Forster, currently at League 2 side Wrexham, though, reckons Raya's arrival could 'rock the boat' at the Emirates, as Ramsdale is an equally capable custodian. He said on his YouTube channel (via METRO):

"I think David Raya is a problem signing for Arsenal. For me, Aaron Ramsdale is perfect for them. ‘I think he is absolutely perfect. I agree with what you’re saying about Raya being great at playing out from the back, but I still think Rambo is incredible at it. He is incredible at it."

The 40-year-old added:

"I know Aaron Ramsdale makes world-class saves that keep Arsenal in games at times. He’s a massive personality. And I just think there’s no need to rock the boat with this one."

Raya arrives at the Emirates with a record of 58 clean sheets in 161 appearances across competitions for Brentford.

Arsenal start their 2023-24 campaign with silverware

The Gunners won the Community Shield.

Arsenal made the perfect start to their 2023-24 season, beating reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6).

City looked set to win the one-off game when Cole Palmer fired the champions in front with 13 minutes remaining. The Gunners, though, struck through Leandro Trossard in the 11th minute of added time to force penalties.

In the shootout, Arteta's men converted all four of their spot-kicks, winning 4-1, to lift their 17th Community Shield. The Gunners begin their new Premier League campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).