“Proof that Pep also makes mistake”, “Such a nothing player” - Fans slam Manchester City star despite 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester City fans were less than impressed by the performance put in by Matheus Nunes during their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, February 10.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to give City all three points as they returned to the top of the Premier League standings.

Nunes was given a start by manager Pep Guardiola but was taken off after just 57 minutes, being replaced by Kevin De Bruyne. The Portugal international lost possession on 13 separate occasions and also failed to register a single successful tackle, interception or clearance.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City fans on social media were understandably frustrated by Matheus Nunes despite their side registering an important win. Some stated that the 25-year-old midfielder is trying too hard and needs to keep things simple on the pitch. Others were questioned what does he offer to the Cityzens.

Here are a few fan reaction from City fans on Twitter (X):

"Matheus Nunes is a proof that pep also makes mistake when signing players," a fan wrote.

"Get Nunes tf out off the pitch please," another posted.

Here are some more fan reactions from the social media platform:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matheus Nunes joined Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of around £53 million in the summer of 2023. He has, however, not had a great start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

At the time of writing, Nunes has played 21 times for City across all competitions but is yet to find the back of the net. He has, however, provided five assists, two of which were registered in the Premier League.

Matheus Nunes has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League, only seven of which were starts. He has been an unused substitute on eight separate occasions in the league.

Manchester City have an excellent squad and are looking to win their fourth consecutive Premier League title. As things stand, they are top of the league, having picked up 52 points from 23 matches and are a point clear of second-placed Liverpool.

What do Manchester City have in store in the coming weeks?

Manchester City's next Premier League game is against Chelsea on Saturday, February 17. They have three consecutive homes games in the league, including the one against Everton, which they won 2-0.

In between the two league matches, Pep Guardiola's side return to UEFA Champions League action against FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

It is worth mentioning that the Cityzens are still in line to win back-to-back trebles as they are still in contention to win three trophies. City find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they are scheduled to face Luton Town on February 27.