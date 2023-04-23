"Proved it again today" "All-time territory" - Barcelona fans wowed by superstar's outstanding performance as he equals La Liga record against Atleti 

Barcelona fans were left spellbound by Marc-Andre ter Stegen's performance during their La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on April 23. The German goalkeeper kept his 23rd league clean sheet of the season and equaled Claudio Bravo's record.

He made three saves from inside the box against Atleti, helping his side win 1-0. The goalkeeper also played 24 successful passes. He was rock solid between the sticks once again and fans were thoroughly impressed by it. Ter Stegen has now kept 24 clean sheets in 41 appearances this season.

Barcelona managed to earn a 1-0 win at Camp Nou, courtesy of a goal from Ferran Torres from outside the box on the stroke of halftime. They now have a 11-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table. Xavi's side have 76 points from 30 matches.

Fans lauded Ter Stegen for his display as one wrote on Twitter after the game:

"Don’t even come at me with that “Ter Stegen isn’t clutch” BS. Barça’s player of the season, and he proved it yet again today. 23 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, with just the 9 goals conceded. All-timer territory."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen's performance against Atletico Madrid:

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Marc ter Stegen. We love you. Marc ter Stegen. We love you. 🌹

Ter Stegen has equaled Claudio Bravo's clean-sheet record of 23 games in a single La Liga season.

Don't even come at me with that "Ter Stegen isn't clutch" BS. Barça's player of the season, and he proved it yet again today.



23 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, with just the 9 goals conceded. All-timer territory.

Marc-André ter Stegen has equaled Claudio Bravo's clean-sheet record of 23 games in a single La Liga season.

I love this, I deserve this

HE IS GOING TO SURPASS HIM AHHHHHHHHHHHHH AND HE IS COMING FOR THE HISTORY RECORD

Pep Guardiola spoke about Barcelona target's future

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona. Pep Guardiola recently spoke about the German's future.

Gundogan himself has previously claimed that he is not yet sure what the future beholds for him. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Barcelona deal done? My future is not yet decided — obviously, there are talks in the background. But I won’t go into details now. I have not signed anything yet.”

Guardiola has now claimed that he is unsure what's next for the player. However, he is confident that Gundogan is still completely focused on the ongoing season. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We still don’t know what’s gonna happen with Gundogan’s future. He’s 100% focused on the present. What’s going to happen in the future, is going to happen. The best for him, he’s going to deserve it.”

The 32-year-old has scored five goals and has provided five assists in 42 matches so far this season. Since his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan has scored 54 goals and has provided 38 assists in 295 matches for Manchester City.

