PSG 0-0 Lorient: 5 Talking Points as French giants held to goalless draw on opening weekend

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were missing some of their key players as they played out a 0-0 draw against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday, August 12.

Manager Luis Enrique took the strong decision to not name the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti in the squad for the game. Instead, new signings Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Kang-in Lee, and Goncalo Ramos were all handed starts.

PSG looked threatening in the first half, creating a host of chances that put the visitors under immense pressure. Ramos was set up by Marco Asensio and saw his curling effort saved well by the keeper.

Later in the first half, Les Parisiens almost found themselves behind when Vitinha lost the ball cheaply. With Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded away from his line, midfielder Laurent Abergel looked to lob him from way out, but his effort hit the post. Minutes later, Achraf Hakimi's effort from a free-kick also went inches wide.

The second half was more of the same, with PSG applying pressure but unable to break the deadlock. Substitutes Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz linked well, only for the latter to have his shot saved by the keeper.

They continued to have chances late in the game but failed to break the strong defensive resilience of Lorient, as the game ended 0-0. Here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5. Achraf Hakimi had a good outing

The Moroccan was one of PSG's best players on the night, providing a constant threat down the right flank. He also came close to scoring himself, with a free-kick that went just wide. Overall, he finished the game with six key passes, three crosses completed and a passing accuracy of over 94 percent and was heavily involved in the attack.

#4. PSG's new signings looked solid

In a window where the Ligue 1 champions looked to change their transfer policy and focus on younger players, the new signings offered some hope and optimism for the future.

The front three of Kang-in Lee, Marco Asensio, and Goncalo Ramos looked threatening. Milan Skriniar in defense and Manuel Ugarte in midfield had solid performances as well.

#3. Dembele's arrival could make the side stronger

PSG were clearly fielding a side that was not their best, with multiple players left out of the squad believed to be seeking moves elsewhere. However, they are set to receive a boost with the arrival of Ousmane Dembele on a €50 million deal from Barcelona.

The French winger was spotted at the game alongside Mbappe and could offer a real goal threat from the right-wing position.

#2. PSG missed Mbappe and Neymar

Luis Enrique's men created a barrage of chances but were thwarted by Lorient's impeccable defensive organisation. On such a day, they sorely missed the attacking quality of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who possess the edge to convert chances in such tough situations. The pair, alongside Marco Verratti, were left out of the team squad after reports of moves elsewhere.

#1. Lorient laid out the blueprint to beat PSG this season

Although they had their luck, Lorient clearly displayed the way to take points off Paris Saint-Germain this season. Although they were missing players, the reigning champions named a strong side and enjoyed multiple chances to score.

However, they were unable to convert as Lorient were comfortable maintaining their shape and playing on the counter. Even if some of PSG's stars do return later this season, they might find it tough to break teams.