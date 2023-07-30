PSG announce signing of 22-year-old ex-Barcelona goalkeeper

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced the signing of former Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on Sunday, July 30. The goalkeeper joins them on a free transfer after his contract with the Catalan club expired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Tenas joined the Blaugrana when he was nine years of age and has progressed through the ranks at La Masia before spending time with the senior side. While he didn’t make an appearance for the first team during his time in Catalunya, he was included in a handful of matchday squads.

Over the years, the 22-year-old has performed well for Spain's youth teams. He was the starting goalkeeper in their win at the U19 Euros in 2019. The youngster also starred for the U21 side at the Euros this summer, where Spain lost to England on penalties in the final.

After the transfer was officially announced, Tenas expressed his delight at joining the French capital club.

“I’m very happy to be joining this great club and be part of the PSG goalkeeping family. Some very good goalkeepers have marked the history of Paris Saint-Germain,” said Tenas in an official press release.

Tenas has contracted to the Parisians until 2026 and is initially expected to play second fiddle to first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. While Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico are still on PSG's books, they are expected the leave the club this summer.

PSG looking to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Arnau Tenas might not be the only player swapping Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as multiple reports have predicted Ousmane Dembele to make the same move.

According to French broadcaster RMC, PSG are looking to trigger the €50 million release clause in Dembele's contract. The Frenchman's contract with the Catalans runs out in 2024 and is said to have a €50 million release clause that expires on Monday, July 31. The figure is said to rise to €100 million next month.

Dembele came through the ranks at French club Rennes, where he scored 12 goals and registered five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. In May 2016, Borussia Dortmund paid around €15 million to sign the winger. During his time in Germany, the 26-year-old made 50 appearances, scoring 10 times and picking up 22 assists.

Barcelona then paid a staggering €105 million, with a reported €40 million add-ons, to sign him in 2017. In his six seasons with the La Liga champions, he has made 185 appearances across competitions, bagging 40 goals and 43 assists.