PSG boss Christophe Galtier addresses Kylian Mbappe's staunch defense of Zinedine Zidane on social media 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has responded to Kylian Mbappe's support of French football legend Zinedine Zidane amid controversy.

Mbappe made headlines with his social media reaction to under-fire French Football Federation president Noël Le Graët’s explosive comments on Zidane. The 24-year-old defended the French football legend, criticizing the disrespect towards him.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has addressed the situation, appreciating Mbappe for speaking his heart out. is not a child and knows what he is doing. He appreciated the forward for speaking his heart out. He said that Mbappe “spoke from the heart, although his words are his own.”

The Paris Saint-Germain boss also claimed that “Kylian is a big boy” and that the comments are “outside the context of Paris Saint-Germain”. Galtier also said, as quoted by Get Football News France:

"Zidane deserves respect and I am convinced he has the respect of everyone. The words that were said created a strong reaction."

"I’m not going to comment on those words. I’m not in the habit of kicking a man when he’s down so I won’t comment further."

PSG superstar Mbappe earlier slammed French football president Noël Le Graët for his abrasive comments about Zidane. Le Graët criticized Zidane after reports emerged that the former Real Madrid boss could be appointed as the next Brazil men's national team coach.

Such reports picked up pace shortly after Didier Deschamps' tenure as the French national team's head coach was extended until 2026. Zidane, who played a key role for France in their FIFA World Cup triumph in 1998, was touted as the favorite to replace Deschamps in the hotseat.

However, FFF president Le Graët firmly dismissed Zidane's links and said (via Give Me Sport):

"If Zidane tried to contact me, no, I wouldn’t have picked up the phone. Of course not, I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps to leave. But who can seriously criticise Deschamps? No one can."

PSG superstar Mbappe did not take such comments kindly and made it evident on Twitter. He posted:

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that."

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe requests Nasser Al-Khelaifi to secure signing

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made it clear that he is not happy with Paris Saint-Germain, as per Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The French superstar is dissatisfied with Christophe Galtier and has reportedly asked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to appoint Zinedine Zidane as the head coach.

Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid in June 2022 when his contract with PSG expired. However, he opted to stay in Paris and signed a three-year deal with the French champions but is far from happy at the Parc des Princes.

That said, he could be persuaded to stay in Paris if Zinedine Zidane replaces Galtier.

