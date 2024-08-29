"PSG are cooked", "Getting grouped" - Fans react as Paris side draw Arsenal, Manchester City and other European giants in UCL draw

Fans reacted on social media after 2023-24 Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were handed an unfavourable set of opponents in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw. The Parisians, who have never won Europe's premier club tournament, have once again been placed on a tough road to the knockout stage of the competition.

PSG will take on 2023-24 Premier League champions Manchester City, 2023-24 Eredivisie champions PSV, and Spanish sides Atletico Madrid and Girona at home. Their away fixtures include daunting games against record German champions Bayern Munich, EPL juggernauts Arsenal, 2023-24 Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart, and 17-time Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans took to social media to take shots at the Parisians after the draw. @Yoro15i wrote:

"PSG are cooked."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City fan @Joshua_MCI claimed:

"PSG getting grouped."

Expand Tweet

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"OMG THEY ARE SO DONE LMFAOO," @30_Dynasty wrote.

"Ei this group is fire," @gyaewas3m claimed.

"Yep i’m not going to watch the ucl anymore im taking my business elsewhere," PSG fan @xavipropp wrote.

"PSG wont know what hit them," Arsenal fan @SakaEra_ claimed.

"This is the toughest group if we’re being honest oh," @AbolajiGNF wrote.

@NasirKada claimed, "I swear, AI must have some beef with PSG or something, 'cause this is wild."

"This time they're def gonna get grouped," @FDarkhell wrote.

Making a reference to PSG's 2023-24 UCL group, which consisted of Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, and AC Milan, @tech_princewill wrote:

"Last year, they were in the group of death, they still end up drawing the most vicious game in these new format. Zero luck!"

Despite having world-class players throughout their history, PSG have been underwhelming in the UCL

French juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain have a rich history of world-class players who have donned the red and blue jersey.

The likes of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, and Angel Di Maria, among others, have plied their trade for the Parisians. However, they have never lifted Europe's most prestigious club trophy, the UEFA Champions League title.

Their best achievements in European football have been their triumphs in the 1996 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the 2001 UEFA Intertoto Cup. The closest they came to winning the UCL was in the lockdown-hit 2019-20 season.

With Di Maria, Mbappe and Neymar forming a potent front three, they topped their group ahead of Real Madrid, Club Brugge, and Galatasaray. They overcame Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stage en route to the final.

However, they lost 1-0 to Hansi Flick's sextuple-winning Bayern Munich in the final. With a new-look squad infused with young talent, PSG will be hoping to finally vanquish the demons of their past and make a push for the UCL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback