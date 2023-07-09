PSG edge closer to signing midfielder linked with Liverpool and Chelsea: Reports

Gabri Veiga's highly-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appears to be gaining momentum, with negotiations underway, as per journalist Djamel. The midfielder's profile, recommended by Luis Campos several weeks ago, has received the approval of PSG manager Luis Enrique.

Enrique, who previously coached Barcelona, faces the challenge of guiding the French champions to a coveted Champions League title. To achieve this goal, PSG acknowledges the need for strategic signings.

Having already secured the services of Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Skriniar, Ndour, Lucas Hernandez, and Kang In Lee, the Spanish coach now sets his sights on strengthening the midfield. Enrique believes that bolstering their engine room can address many of the team's deficiencies.

PSG are now leading the race among other prominent European clubs to secure the signature of Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga. Negotiations with the player have progressed significantly, with talks reaching an advanced stage. Furthermore, a medical examination for Veiga is said to have been scheduled.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have all been vying for the talented midfielder's services. However, it appears that the French club has emerged victorious, clinching the deal for a fee of €40 million, which aligns with Veiga's release clause.

The 20-year-old midfielder has garnered considerable attention this season, impressing with 11 goals and four assists in his debut campaign for Celta Vigo's first team. His pivotal role in securing his team's survival with two goals on the final day against Barcelona further highlighted his immense potential.

With the impending signing of Gabri Veiga, the French club aims to fortify their midfield and enhance their chances of achieving continental glory. As the club strengthens its squad, all eyes will be on Luis Enrique to deliver the coveted Champions League trophy to the French capital.

PSG's Mauro Icardi set to join Galatasaray in €10m transfer deal, valid until June 2026 - Reports

Mauro Icardi

Argentina and PSG striker Mauro Icardi's permanent transfer to Galatasaray is set to be finalized next week, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs have agreed on a permanent transfer for Icardi, with a fee of approximately €10 million. The deal is expected to be valid until June 2026.

Icardi, who struggled for form and playing time in his last two seasons in France, regained his scoring prowess during a loan stint with Galatasaray.

Playing for the Turkish giants, Icardi scored 23 goals and provided eight more assists in 26 games. The forward was pivotal in leading the Istanbul club to the league title in the recently concluded campaign.

